TrashTalk: Ja Morant to Start on the Bench for Blazers’ Season Opener

By Omar El Sayed

Ja Morant is expected to come off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers following his summer arrival from the Memphis Grizzlies. The team projects to deploy a backcourt featuring Damian Lillard alongside Scoot Henderson or Jrue Holliday for their season opener against the Suns, according to TrashTalk.

A Crowded Backcourt and Injury History

The two-time NBA All-Star arrives in Portland carrying a recent history marked by injuries and off-court drama. Due to a crowded backcourt logjam, the franchise intends to ease the former Memphis star into a reserve role, as noted by Marc J. Spears.

Shielding the Guard on the Second Unit

Placing Morant on the second unit shields him from opposing starting lineups while allowing him to dictate the pace for Portland’s reserves. Lillard acts as the primary floor general and shooter, leaving the 2019 Draft’s second overall pick room to pressure opposing defenses without shouldering the opening minutes.

Ja Morant is expected to come off the bench, per @MarcJSpears “A major newcomer to the Blazers is two-time NBA All-Star guard Ja Morant, the former Memphis Grizzlies star who has been riddled by injuries and off-court drama in recent seasons. Due to the backcourt logjam, Morant… pic.twitter.com/njQDoXRvc8” — https://x.com/TheDunkCentral/status/2112881783234564430

Preseason Adaptation and Limited Minutes

During the preseason, Morant also operated primarily out of the lineup. He managed those limited minutes effectively, signaling a steady reintegration after missing several months due to a lingering elbow injury and league suspensions.

Uncertainty Surrounding Closing Minutes

While his role off the opening tip is all but set under the direction of Micah Nori, whether Morant will remain on the bench during the game’s final minutes remains less certain. For now, the guard must manage a transition period in a new uniform.

JA MORANT COMING OFF THE BENCH?! 😳 Blazers Have a HUGE Starting 5 Decision

The Blazers face the Suns tonight, marking the official opening of a season where Portland will test whether a bench role helps stabilize the dynamic guard’s integration.