Emmanuel Macron Slams Foreign Leaders Over Protests

French President Emmanuel Macron declared from Doha on October 21, 2026, that protesters intending to cause chaos during demonstrations against high living costs will not be permitted to do so, while slamming foreign leaders for exploiting the unrest.

The hardening government stance arrives as France braces for further demonstrations this coming weekend, following nationwide turmoil that erupted in September over education policies and the rising cost of living. More than half a million people gathered across France on Saturday, a mobilization that turned violent in certain areas and led to at least 2,500 arrests, Al Jazeera reported.

Clashing Narratives and International Rebukes

The domestic upheaval has quickly morphed into a flashpoint for international political posturing. During a press briefing alongside Qatari leadership, Macron took aim at foreign officials commenting on the French riots, singling out rhetoric he deemed unacceptable and misleading.

In apparent swipe at Trump, Macron slams 'stupid comments' by foreign leaders on France protests

While Macron maintained there was no visible foreign interference in the actual physical events, he stressed that foreign actors had actively manipulated information in the aftermath. That manipulation, the French president argued, directly fueled uninformed commentary from leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.

Among those targets was United States President Donald Trump, who claimed without evidence at a rally that France was being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists. In the Oval Office, Trump doubled down on those assertions, insisting to reporters that the unrest had nothing to do with education or household budgets, but was instead entirely about immigration.

Photo: CTV News

Those claims were echoed by US Vice President JD Vance on social media, who argued that Western liberals had imported the third world into Europe. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu similarly weighed in, asserting that France had suffered an invasion of extremist Islam. In Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar also publicly linked the French street violence to immigration policies, using the chaos to advocate for stricter borders.

None of those leaders provided evidence to support their claims.

Macron slams foreign leaders' France protest comments

“We’ve had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false. The fact is that all those speaking ill of our country right now are people who don’t love our country. And those people irritate me.”

Right-wing politicians globally have seized upon the French riots to boost their own populist credentials ahead of upcoming elections. In Spain, Vox party leader Santiago Abascal warned of Islamo-leftism after a fire gutted the 19th-century city hall in Limoges. Meanwhile, French far-right politician Marine Le Pen walked a different line, casting herself as a law-and-order candidate while blaming decades of anarchic immigration for the underlying climate.

The Reality on the Ground in Paris and Limoges

Behind the geopolitical war of words lies severe domestic trauma. What began as peaceful demonstrations over high school futures and falling purchasing power degenerated into widespread looting and destruction. Masked rioters stormed commercial spaces, targeting everything from luxury beauty products to footwear shops, as documented by The Free Press.

LIVE: Macron Slams Foreign Leaders Over ‘Unacceptable, Stupid’ Remarks on France Protests | IGR

In Limoges, a parallel riot culminated in the historic city hall being set ablaze as evening fell. Residents described civil war-like scenes in central neighborhoods, characterized by burning vehicles, shattered glass, and aggressive confrontations on residential streets.

Metric / Event Details Initial Catalyst (September 2026) Protests over education policy, fuel prices, and purchasing power. Arrests Recorded At least 2,500 individuals detained following riots and looting. Key Destruction Sites Retail storefronts in Paris and the city hall in Limoges.

Political scientist Pascal Perrineau noted to AFP that while crowds included French citizens of immigrant backgrounds, they represented only a fraction of the diverse socioeconomic groups present. Housing Minister Vincent Jeanbrun similarly pointed to small pockets within working-class neighborhoods as the origin points for many active perpetrators, while Macron himself laid primary blame on ultra-left fringe groups.

Photo: The Free Press

Security Posture Ahead of the Weekend

With the Yellow Vest movement having filed plans for another large-scale demonstration in Paris this weekend, French authorities are pivoting to a heavy security footing. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu pledged a massive deployment of police officers backed by the military for upcoming rallies.

While local curfews implemented earlier in the week have passed without major incidents, officials have stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. Macron emphasized that all necessary measures would be deployed to restore calm and security before Saturday, drawing a hard line against further disruptions.