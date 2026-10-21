Home » News » Japanese Tourists Could Soon Pay With Yen Stablecoins in South Korea

Japanese visitors to South Korea could soon execute everyday retail transactions using yen-backed stablecoins linked to payment cards, following collaborative experiments launched by South Korean issuer Shinhan Card and Tokyo-based subsidiaries of SBI Holdings, as reported by CoinDesk.

Shinhan-SBI Stablecoin Cross-Border Trials

Partnership Scope: South Korea’s Shinhan Card is collaborating with cryptocurrency exchange SBI VC Trade and trade finance blockchain firm SBI XDC Network APAC to test yen-backed stablecoin payments.

South Korea’s is collaborating with cryptocurrency exchange and trade finance blockchain firm to test yen-backed stablecoin payments. Circulation Data: SBI Shinsei Trust Bank and Startale Group introduced the JPYSC token in June, which reached approximately 20.1 billion yen ($127 million) in circulation by September 7, according to SBI VC Trade data cited by CoinDesk.

and introduced the JPYSC token in June, which reached approximately 20.1 billion yen ($127 million) in circulation by September 7, according to data cited by CoinDesk. Development Stage: The project remains in early experimental phases, with no commercial launch date or specific stablecoin selected for the trials.

Digital Assets Connect with Traditional Payment Infrastructure

The cross-border initiative aims to connect digital assets with traditional payment infrastructure. Japanese tourists visiting South Korea might eventually settle transactions at restaurants or retail stores using yen-denominated stablecoins through familiar card payment channels, bypassing direct currency exchange.

Beyond retail tourism, the partnership will investigate blockchain-based wallet-to-wallet transfers and business-to-business settlements. As noted by KCEX, the collaboration builds upon Shinhan Card’s broader digital asset strategy, which included an August agreement with Visa to explore stablecoin issuance, transfers, and card settlement.

Photo: kcex.com

Regulatory Compliance and Unresolved Parameters

Technical implementation relies heavily on regulatory adherence and security protocols. The participating firms intend to deploy anti-money laundering procedures and transaction-monitoring systems to detect suspicious activity. However, several operational constraints remain unaddressed. As reported by KCEX, SBI’s existing JPYSC token is currently restricted to SBI VC Trade accounts and cannot be transferred to external wallets.

Public blockchain circulation depends on legal and tax clarity alongside regulatory approvals. The participating companies have not yet confirmed whether JPYSC will be integrated into the test program, nor have they established a commercial timeline for deployment.

Metric / Parameter Reported Status Source Reference JPYSC Token Circulation ~20.1 billion yen ($127 million) as of Sept. 7 SBI VC Trade via CoinDesk Cardholder Base ~20 million cardholders (Shinhan Card) KCEX Selected Stablecoin for Trials Not yet named / Undecided CoinDesk / Cryptometer.io Commercial Launch Date No timeline set; early experimental stage Cryptometer.io

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.