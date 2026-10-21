Garcelle Beauvais Returns to Bravo in Vanderpump Rules Finale Sneak Peek

Garcelle Beauvais is making an unexpected return to Bravo one year after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, appearing in an exclusive sneak peek of the Oct. 21 finale of Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas on E! News.

Garcelle Beauvais Returns to Bravo's Finale

Garcelle Beauvais returns to Bravo in the finale of Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.

The appearance comes a year after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Her son, Oliver Saunders, is featured as a waiter at Lisa Vanderpump’s Sin City hotel.

Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes Garcelle and Her Son to Sin City

The preview for the Oct. 21 finale kicks off as Lisa Vanderpump puts the finishing touches on her namesake Sin City hotel ahead of its grand opening, according to E! News.

Garcelle Beauvais Arrives for Lisa Vanderpump's Grand Opening

“Garcelle is just my kind of woman, my kind of girl,” Lisa says in the preview clip as Garcelle and her son Oliver Saunders lend their support.

Oliver Saunders Takes His Place at Vanderpump á Paris

Family ties run deep in the hospitality venture as Oliver Saunders continues working at the location. “She asked me if I would give her son a job. He said, ‘I want to go to Vanderpump á Paris.’ Two months later, he was our best waiter,” Lisa explains in the preview.

SNEAK PEEK: Lisa Gets Overwhelmed On Opening Day | Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas (S1 E2) | Bravo

“And,” the 66-year-old adds, “he’s still there and he takes it very seriously. I love that family.” E!

Participant Role Network / Project Garcelle Beauvais RHOBH Alum / Guest Bravo Lisa Vanderpump Hotel Proprietor / Host Bravo Oliver Saunders Waiter Vanderpump á Paris

The Grand Opening Timeline

The crossover moment airs during the finale scheduled for Oct. 21. Fans watching the conclusion of Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas will see the full interaction as the hotel prepares for its star-studded opening.