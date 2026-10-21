Maldives & Pakistan Set $200 Million Bilateral Trade Target

President Dr Mohamed Muizzu’s three-day state visit to Pakistan on October 20–22, 2026, marks the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Muizzu signed 20 memoranda of understanding and set a target to raise bilateral trade to $200 million within two years.

Pakistan and the Maldives established diplomatic relations in 1966. Marking six decades of those ties, President Muizzu arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation of cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday, the Maldivian president received a formal welcome ceremony complete with a guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan armed forces after national anthems were played. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on President Muizzu to convey greetings from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 called on the President of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, in Islamabad today.The DPM/FM conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz… pic.twitter.com/HK3Pdu0n2T — https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/2112774459165987163

Bilateral Trade Target Set at $200 Million

Prime Minister Shehbaz announced that both nations agreed to expand bilateral trade from $13.9 million to $200 million within the next two years. The prime minister noted during a joint press stakeout that existing commercial exchange represented only a fraction of the economic potential shared by the two countries.

President Muizzu fully endorsed the goal of elevating the trade quantum to $200 million within the two-year timeframe. To support that commercial push, the Maldives State Trading Organisation and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan signed an agreement to cooperate on trade in agricultural commodities, food products, and other goods.

International Islamic University Islamabad confers honorary doctorate in politics on Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.@ForeignOfficePk@PakPMO@MDVinPakistan@presidencymv#MohamedMuizzu #PakistanMaldivesRelations #GreenPakistan #ClimateAction #PakistanTV pic.twitter.com/RlrbMy2SLO — https://x.com/PakTVGlobal/status/2112814874804077056

Twenty Memoranda of Understanding Signed in Islamabad

Following restricted and delegation-level talks at the Prime Minister House, representatives from both governments signed 20 wide-ranging memoranda of understanding. The new pacts span multiple sectors, including defence, maritime security, information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, healthcare, agriculture, fisheries, civil aviation, tourism, social protection, and youth development.

Additional institutional arrangements concluded during the visit include agreements between the National College of Policy and Law Enforcement of the Maldives Police Service and the National Police Academy in Islamabad. Further accords were sealed between the Civil Service Commission of the Maldives and Pakistan’s Federal Public Service Commission, as well as between the Maldivian Civil Service Commission and Pakistan’s Civil Service Academy. Regulatory cooperation was also expanded through a specific pact connecting the Maldives Food and Drug Authority with Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority.

Photo: Firstpost

I will be very happy to personally work with you to translate these written MOUs into action with prompt decision-making and speedy implementation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, via The Express Tribune

President Muizzu described the agreements as an opportunity to move the bilateral relationship into a new era of partnership, building upon the six decades of diplomatic goodwill.

Higher Education and Environmental Partnerships

Prime Minister Shehbaz announced 20 additional undergraduate scholarships annually for Maldivian students and noted that roughly 250 Pakistani doctors and paramedical staff currently serve in the island nation. On climate cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz announced that Pakistan would support the Maldivian president’s Five Million Tree Initiative by providing 100,000 olive cuttings and 100,000 seeds of various plant species over the coming 12 months, alongside sending experts to establish local nurseries to help cultivate one million plants over three years. President Muizzu planted a commemorative sapling on the lawns of the Prime Minister House as part of the visit’s official events.

President of the Maldives H.E. Muhammad Muizzu shakes hands with federal ministers, at Prime Minister's House. pic.twitter.com/73OybuauF5 — https://x.com/PakPMO/status/2112791380112367645

Honorary Doctorate Conferred at International Islamic University

During a special ceremony in Islamabad, the International Islamic University conferred an honorary doctorate in Politics upon President Muizzu in recognition of his leadership and public service.

The President of the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, arrived in Islamabad today on a three-day State Visit to Pakistan (20–22 October 2026), accompanied by First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers and senior… pic.twitter.com/QqnNQXX9ha — https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/2112590251466322389

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