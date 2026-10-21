Ten years behind bars is what Prosecutor Inger Myklebust is demanding for a man in his 30s following a brutal late-winter attack on a residential work rig in Ulstein. For a second defendant in his 40s, the prosecution has requested a six-year prison sentence. nrk.no reported these stark sentencing figures on October 21, 2026, as a harrowing court case nears its climax—bringing to light a night of extreme violence, humiliation, and abandoned humanity behind the walls of a temporary housing facility.

A Night That Altered a Life Forever

The ordeal unfolded between 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Police received an emergency alert shortly after 10:00 AM that same morning, rushing to a brakkerigg in Ulstein where they discovered a male worker beaten nearly to death inside his own room. Prosecutors detailed that the victim sustained severe injuries that required emergency surgery just to keep him breathing.

For him, life took a complete U-turn the night of March 15, Prosecutor Myklebust stated during court proceedings, adding that while surgeons managed to save his life, normal existence has not returned for the victim. The prosecution’s civil demands filed by victims’ attorney Kaja Sawczuk total roughly 3.5 million kroner in damages, split between the accused men.

Photo: vikebladet.no

Confession, Tears, and Competing Defenses

The two defendants present sharply contrasting stances before the court. The younger man, in his 30s, has confessed to the indictment, breaking down in tears during the prosecutor’s sentencing address.

The older defendant, in his 40s, maintains absolute innocence. His lawyer, Sjur Engelsen Lange, petitioned the court for a full acquittal, as highlighted by vikebladet.no. Lange argued that while digital evidence places his client at the scene, it fails to establish active participation in the assault, asserting that the man actually attempted to calm the situation. Prosecutor Myklebust countered that the older defendant enjoyed an orchestrator’s view and bears criminal responsibility for failing to intervene during the sexual assault and severe beatings.

Contrasting Motives and the Shadow of Silence

The roots of the violence trace back to an alcohol-fueled evening among colleagues on the rig. The confessed assailant claimed a fierce confrontation erupted after the victim used a sexually derogatory term—an expression commonly used in prison environments in their home countries. Interpreting the remark as an intentional taunt regarding his past criminal record, the younger man admitted he struck his coworker before they briefly went into town together.

Upon returning to the rig, the violence escalated into the hallway outside their adjoining rooms. Investigators revealed that after the assault, the two defendants dragged the unconscious man into his own room and spent time scrubbing blood from the communal corridors—an action the younger defendant claimed was driven by sheer panic over losing their jobs rather than mercy. The court continues its deliberations on the precise individual liabilities as the verdict approaches.