Chery iCar V25 SUV Opens Pre-sales in China with 1,240 KM Range

Chery’s iCar division has opened pre-sales in China for the V25, a range-extended electric SUV priced from 20,800 dollars (approximately 1,03 million Turkish lira) to 26,200 dollars. Positioned below the V27, the model combines a 1,5-litre turbo-petrol range extender with a 1.240-kilometre total CLTC driving range across four trim configurations ahead of its official market launch. Chery initially introduced the V25 to the public on August 14, and the official market launch is planned for the final quarter of 2026. The compact and affordable vehicle is designed to appeal to a broad consumer base through both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts, effectively expanding the brand’s product lineup downward.

V25 Prices Range from 20,800 to 26,200 Dollars

Pricing Structure: The vehicle spans four tiers, starting with the rear-wheel-drive Pro at 20,800 dollars up to the dual-motor Ultra all-wheel-drive variant at 26,200 dollars.

The vehicle spans four tiers, starting with the rear-wheel-drive Pro at 20,800 dollars up to the dual-motor Ultra all-wheel-drive variant at 26,200 dollars. Range Mechanics: Utilizing a 1,5-litre turbo gasoline engine as a range extender paired with electric driving, the system delivers up to 1.240 kilometres of total CLTC operation.

Global Rollout: While the V25 launches domestically in China, the broader iCaur export strategy targets international markets starting in early 2027 with the larger V27 model, alongside plans by Chery to take the iCaur brand abroad in 2027.

Pricing Tiers and Trim Configurations in the Chinese Market

The pre-sale catalog structures the V25 lineup into four distinct variants based on drivetrain architecture and equipment levels. Stepping up to the rear-wheel-drive Max raises the cost to 22,300 dollars, which translates to approximately 1,11 million Turkish lira.

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For buyers requiring enhanced traction, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Max+ is listed at 24,400 dollars (approximately 1,21 million Turkish lira), while the flagship Ultra tier sits at 26,200 dollars (approximately 1,30 million Turkish lira).

Trim Level Drivetrain Pre-Sale Price (USD) Pro Rear-Wheel Drive $20,800 Max Rear-Wheel Drive $22,300 Max+ All-Wheel Drive $24,400 Ultra All-Wheel Drive $26,200

Turbo-Petrol Engine Supports Electric Architecture

Engineering specifications for the V25 rely on a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) layout where an internal combustion unit functions exclusively as a generator rather than turning the axles directly. As detailed by DonanımHaber, a 1,5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 154 horsepower supports the onboard electrical architecture.

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The single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant generates approximately 248 horsepower, achieving the 0 to 100 km/s benchmark in 8,5 seconds. Meanwhile, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration outputs a combined 449 horsepower, cutting the acceleration sprint down to 5,8 seconds. The dual-motor model yields a 200-kilometre electric range and a 1.210-kilometre total capacity. Replenishing the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent takes 15 minutes under suitable conditions.

Boxy Design Features Light off-Road Utility

The vehicle maintains a boxy, utilitarian design language characterized by a vertical windshield, prominent wheel arches, and flat roof geometry. Combining the retro design and square body lines of the iCar V23 with larger overall proportions, the chassis is configured for light off-road utility. Measuring 4.636 millimetres in length, 1.920 millimetres in width, and 1.855 millimetres in height with a 2.820-millimetre wheelbase, minimum ground clearance measures 197 millimetres, and wading depth reaches 600 millimetres.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

Inside the cabin, a central touchscreen handles multimedia operations alongside Apple CarPlay, HiCar, and Carlink connectivity. Higher-tier models integrate advanced driver assistance systems, with the Ultra grade equipped with the Falcon technology suite powered by processors and lidar sensors for assisted navigation across urban and highway corridors.

V27 Model Prioritizes European Markets

The initial phase of this global rollout prioritizes the larger V27 model for European markets such as the United Kingdom, leaving the export timeline for the compact V25 unconfirmed as regional homologation processes proceed.