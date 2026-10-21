Javier Milei brands Pedro Sánchez a dictator during Madrid visit

Argentine President Javier Milei used a visit to Madrid on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to brand Pedro Sánchez an “impresentable dictador” and a corrupt thief, urging voters to kick the socialists out of power ahead of Spain’s November 29 general elections. Pedro Sánchez parried the insults online by proudly declaring himself “zurdo,” transforming the pejorative political label into a badge of honor.

The clash marks a severe escalation in a long-standing personal and ideological feud between the two leaders, unfolding just weeks before Spanish citizens head to the polls. Speaking at a breakfast forum organized by Nueva Economía Fórum at the Casino de Madrid, Milei accused the Spanish government of fostering a disastrous economic and immigration path, while explicitly refusing to meet with Sánchez during his seventh trip to Spain since taking office.

“España ha sabido acoger a cientos de miles de argentinos que escaparon de la miseria y falta de futuro, fruto del siniestro socialismo del siglo XXI, su sucursal argentina, que es el ‘kirchnerismo’ y que ustedes padecen regularmente con el impresentable dictador de Pedro Sánchez,” Milei told the audience. The Argentine leader also asserted that Spaniards have a “deuda de honor” to remove the left-wing administration.

The Response from Ferraz and the Socialist Counter-Offensive

Rather than engaging in a direct exchange of insults, Sánchez utilized social media and public symbolism to reframe the debate. In a video published across his official channels, the Spanish leader listed key social achievements of his administration, embracing the left-wing label used by his critics.

“Si subir las pensiones es ser zurdo, yo soy zurdo. Si dar más tiempo a los padres y madres para disfrutar de sus hijos e hijas es ser zurdo, yo también soy zurdo. Si subir el salario mínimo interprofesional todos los años es de zurdos, pues soy zurdo,” Sánchez stated in the video recorded while traveling to Burgos. He added defenses for abortion rights, concluding with, “Así que sí, soy zurdo, y a mucha honra.”

JAVIER MILEI DOES NOT HOLD BACK AND CALLS FOR KICKING OUT DICTATOR PEDRO SANCHEZ AND SPANISH SOCI…

The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) amplified the counter-offensive by hanging a large banner on the facade of their headquarters in Madrid. The banner featured the text, “Hola, Milei. Los zurdos y las zurdas te dan la bienvenida a España,” alongside the slogan “Zurdos y orgullosos.”

Actor Key Action / Statement Political Alignment Javier Milei Called Pedro Sánchez an “impresentable dictador” and a thief; urged voters to remove socialists. Ultraliberal (Argentina) Pedro Sánchez Responded with the video statement “Soy zurdo, y a mucha honra”; highlighted pension and wage hikes. Socialist / PSOE (Spain) Santiago Abascal Received political backing from Milei during his visit to Spain. Vox (Spain) Isabel Díaz Ayuso Met with Milei, who praised her policies for pulling Spain out of “decadence.” Partido Popular / PP (Spain)

Past Diplomatic Friction Fuels Current Confrontation

The current confrontation draws heavily on a backdrop of prior cultural and political collisions. During his journey, Sánchez also posted an image of his mobile phone playing the track Fanático by Argentine pop star Lali Espósito, a vocal critic of Milei. Espósito and the Argentine president have sustained a prolonged public feud regarding state funding for cultural events, with her song serving as an ironic response to his attacks.

Photo: EL PAÍS

This visit follows a severe diplomatic rupture that began in May 2024, when Milei launched verbal attacks against Begoña Gómez, the wife of Pedro Sánchez, during a Vox rally in Madrid. That incident prompted the recall of the Spanish ambassador to Buenos Aires for consultations. Milei doubled down on his domestic Spanish alliances, confirming meetings with opposition figures Santiago Abascal of Vox and Isabel Díaz Ayuso of the Partido Popular, while bypassing both Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe VI, citing scheduling constraints.

As the November 29 election date approaches, the rhetoric between Buenos Aires and Madrid highlights a widening ideological fault line across the Atlantic, binding domestic Spanish electoral stakes directly to the crusades of South America’s most prominent self-described ultraliberal.

Javier Milei called Pedro Sánchez an "unpresentable dictator" in his speech at an economic forum