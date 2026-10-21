Pakistan and Qatar Propose $6 Billion Deal to Iran and United States

Pakistan and Qatar have presented a new diplomatic proposal to Iran and the United States, offering a $6 billion financial release from frozen assets in exchange for confidential nuclear inspections. Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir delivered the plan to Tehran on October 20, 2026, as mediators work to avert a wider regional military conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to contain a fresh confrontation between Washington and Tehran intensified on October 21, 2026, as regional mediators pushed a compromise framework through high-level backchannel talks. Field Marshal Asim Munir traveled directly to Tehran to convey the initiative, meeting with Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Field Marshal Asim Munir is carrying a Washington-backed peace initiative to the Iranian capital as Islamabad intensifies its diplomatic efforts to halt a fresh military clash between the United States and Iran.

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According to sources, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, delivered the dual mediators’ collective proposal to representatives of the Islamic Republic.

The proposal arrives where recent mining incidents and drone attacks have threatened commercial shipping and energy supplies. Diplomats involved in the negotiations cautioned that a permanent breakthrough remained unfinalized.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Terms of the $6 Billion Plan

The diplomatic framework centers on resolving two core sticking points between the opposing governments: Iran’s access to restricted funds and American oversight demands regarding nuclear activities. The plan proposes a $6 billion payment drawn specifically from interest accrued on Iranian assets held in Qatari banks, rather than a full restitution of all blocked funds.

Tehran would permit the International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct confidential and unannounced inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities. Both parties have laid down their respective terms through the mediators, Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, informed the ILNA news agency.

Qatar says diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the United States are continuing despite escalating regional tensions and growing concerns over renewed military confrontation.Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari confirmed that both sides remain engaged in… pic.twitter.com/oDiu4m1fg8 — https://x.com/thesudantimes/status/2112539233781002471

The disputed funds trace back to a 2023 prisoner-swap arrangement that transferred Iranian oil revenues into restricted Qatari accounts. Partial relief on those accounts would provide Tehran with a direct economic incentive to cooperate with international monitors.

Talks in Doha and Tehran

Qatari officials maintained that communication channels remain open. Speaking at the eighth Global Security Forum in Doha, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified that a lack of public updates regarding the talks does not imply they have broken down.

The fact that we’re not hearing about it is a good sign that we’re doing our job properly. Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Al-Ansari warned during the forum that Escalation left unchecked will mean that we are spiraling towards a regional war that will expand beyond the borders of our region .

Photo: News18

Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi, Director of the Media and Communication Department at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that a military solution is impossible and that diplomacy remains the sole path to regional stability. Mediator Ibrahim Sultan Al Hashmi stated that a military solution is not possible, and negotiations are key to restoring stability and easing energy prices.

Strait of Hormuz Security

Iranian state media and military representatives outlined stringent demands for reopening the vital energy corridor. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi pointed to a previously discussed Seven Day Plan initiative, stating that Tehran expects full adherence to prior understandings reached in Islamabad before entering broader negotiations.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed indirect talks are continuing without interruption through Qatari and Pakistani mediators. Iranian officials insisted that national interests will be defended vigorously if military pressure continues.

It was claimed that Iranian forces would maintain their position in the Strait of Hormuz for as long as the Islamic Republic considered necessary. Credit was given to the country’s armed forces and public support for sustaining Iran’s position against propaganda and psychological warfare.

Photo: The Peninsula Qatar

Brent crude prices fell nearly 3% following news of the proposed compromise, reflecting a temporary easing of trader anxiety regarding potential disruptions to Persian Gulf oil shipments.

Will Tehran accept the IAEA inspection terms and will the $6 billion financial release proceed as planned?