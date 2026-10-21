Road to Australia brings top 100 players to Buenos Aires

At least eight tennis players ranked inside the ATP top 100 will conclude their season on the Guillermo Vilas clay-turned-hard court at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club for the second edition of the Road to Australia exhibition tournament, Infobae reported.

The regional tournament bridges the gap for South American professionals undertaking their preseason training ahead of the Oceanian swing in January 2027. Running for a week starting December 16, the event shifts the traditional red clay of the central Buenos Aires tribune to a hard surface designed to mimic conditions in Australia and New Zealand.

Infobae highlighted the confirmed professional lineup, which features an ATP top 20 player alongside seven other top 100 competitors. The roster includes the Italian-Argentine Luciano Darderi at 20th, Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo at 28th, Peru’s Ignacio Buse at 35th, Paraguay’s Daniel Vallejo at 60th, and Argentine representatives Juan Manuel Cerúndolo at 45th, Thiago Tirante at 52nd, Sebastián Báez at 53rd, and Román Burruchaga at 61st. An additional player ranked within the top 30 is expected to join the field in the coming days. A women’s tournament will run alongside the men’s draw, featuring returning champion Julia Riera and Jazmín Ortenzi.

IGNACIO BUSE ALEJANDRO TABILO, DANIEL VALLEJOS EN LA EDICIÓN 2 DEL ROAD TO AUSTRALIA EN BUENOS AIRES

One Point Challenge Introduces Elimination Format for Amateurs

Amateurs can enter the classification rounds running from December 10 through December 15, competing for 14 slots in the main draw.

Tournament organizer Emiliano Serrano of We Grow described the format as a mental challenge built for pure adrenaline. The design discards traditional match endurance in favor of a single serve-and-return sequence where the winner advances and the loser exits immediately.

Photo: minuto.ar

Tournament Element Details Dates Week of December 16, 2026 Venue Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (Guillermo Vilas Court) Surface Hard court (converted from red clay) Amateur Entry One Point Challenge qualifiers (Dec 10–15)

Addressing the Preseason Competitive Gap

Tournament creator and Argentine coach Gringo Schneiter noted that the event addresses a logistical disadvantage historically faced by South American athletes. European and American players routinely enter the Australian swing with established match play, a rhythm local players struggled to secure during Southern Hemisphere summer training blocks.

Buenos Aires serves as a major hub for regional talent, hosting upwards of 30 players ranked inside the global top 200 during December preparations. Matches follow a standard three-set structure with tiebreaks at six-all, utilizing a match tiebreak for any deciding third set. The non-analytics-driven exhibition follows ATP guidelines and incorporates a designated rest day midway through the schedule.

Highlights del Día 1 del Road 2 Australia