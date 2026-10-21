The Offspring’s Noodles Leaves Stage Due to Serious Health Issue

Noodles, the guitarist of The Offspring, has announced he is stepping away from the stage to address a sudden and serious health issue, leaving his touring slot vacant as the band prepares for a slate of upcoming autumn and winter concert dates.

Noodles Withdraws from Touring for Medical Reasons

Noodles withdrew from touring due to a sudden and serious medical issue, confirmed via a personal statement issued by the guitarist.

The musician’s final appearance before the announcement took place on Sunday at the Mission Bayfest festival in San Diego, California.

The Offspring maintain a busy touring schedule ahead, including performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Mexico City, and an early 2027 festival slot.

San Diego Appearance Precedes Sudden Health Notice

The guitarist issued a direct statement regarding his condition. S hlubokým zármutkem oznamuji, že se musím na čas stáhnout z pódií, abych mohl řešit náhlý a poměrně vážný zdravotní problém, Noodles wrote, indicating the abrupt nature of the setback. He added that the remaining members of the group are fully supportive and will continue performing in his absence, stating his intention to return to live performances as soon as possible and noting that he will miss the fans while away.

Prior to the announcement, Noodles appeared alongside singer and guitarist Dexter Holland, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy last Sunday at the Mission Bayfest festival in San Diego, California. That festival appearance now stands as the final concert with the complete touring lineup before the medical hiatus begins.

The Offspring’s Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman Steps Away From Shows Over Serious Health Issue

The Offspring Schedule Upcoming Shows and Recall Origins

The group is booked to perform on Saturday, October 24, at the Rock 2 Freedom benefit event at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Subsequent performances include the SEMA Fest in Las Vegas on November 6, the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on November 21, and an appearance at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2027 event on January 16, 2027.

Formed in California in 1984 under the original moniker Manic Subsidal, The Offspring emerged alongside contemporaries such as Green Day, Bad Religion, and Rancid to spearhead the resurgence of punk rock through the 1990s. The group has released ten studio albums and amassed worldwide sales exceeding forty million records.

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