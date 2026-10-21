NM AG Raúl Torrez sues Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer and accountant

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Jeffrey Epstein’s former personal attorney, Darren Indyke, and accountant, Richard Kahn, of concealing a sex trafficking operation at the late financier’s Zorro Ranch. The legal action aims to block Indyke and Kahn from receiving payments from Epstein’s estate, which is estimated at more than $100 million.

Lawsuit Seeks to Redirect Epstein Estate Funds to Survivors

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit on Wednesday targeting Epstein’s longtime attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn.

The legal action seeks to freeze payouts from Epstein’s estate—valued at over $100 million—to redirect those funds to abuse survivors.

Indyke and Kahn previously testified in Congress that they were unaware of Epstein’s crimes, and their attorney noted they were not implicated in 2018 and 2019 probes, according to TMZ.

The Lawsuit Filed in New Mexico Targets Estate Funds

The civil lawsuit filed in New Mexico marks the first law enforcement action against Indyke, who worked as Epstein’s attorney for roughly two decades, and Kahn. According to Reuters, the legal filing targets the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein and aims to prohibit his private trust—created days before his death—from spending any of the assets currently held within the estate. Torrez stated at an Albuquerque press conference that the vast funds tied to the estate rightfully belong in the hands of survivors.

New Mexico lawsuit targets Epstein's advisers, says his estate should go to survivors

Epstein purchased the sprawling Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, a sparsely populated community about 30 miles south of Santa Fe, back in 1993. The property featured a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip, and a helipad where the financier entertained guests. While witness testimony during the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell alleged that she and Epstein sexually abused women at the New Mexico property, Epstein himself never faced criminal charges in the state before his death.

Torrez Argues Epstein Relied on Handlers for Operations

The core dispute centers on what the estate’s handlers knew while managing Epstein’s financial and legal affairs. Both Indyke and Kahn have previously testified in Congress that they maintained complete ignorance of Epstein’s abuse. However, Torrez argued that the scale of the operation required extensive facilitation. None of this could be done by just one man, Torrez said, adding that the network relied on handlers, lawyers, and accountants who have yet to face real consequences.

TMZ reported last month that the FBI had begun investigating Indyke and Kahn, with their defense attorney, Daniel Ruzumna, confirming the active probe. Ruzumna pointed out that despite the ongoing inquiries and a separate lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe against Epstein’s estate naming both men as co-defendants, Indyke and Kahn had not been implicated in probes back in 2018 and 2019. Representatives for Indyke and Kahn did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the latest New Mexico state lawsuit.

Friction Between State Investigators and Federal Authorities

The civil action also highlights a broader struggle between New Mexico officials and federal agencies regarding access to investigative files. New Mexico remains the only U.S. state to launch a legislative “truth commission” to investigate Epstein’s local political and governmental ties. In August, Torrez sued the U.S. Department of Justice, accusing federal officials of blocking state investigators from accessing unredacted files concerning activities at the ranch.

Photo: usnews.com

The Justice Department defended its position by stating it withheld certain records to prevent the disclosure of victim-identifying information. Meanwhile, New Mexico’s previous attorney general, Hector Balderas, acknowledged in 2019 that outdated state laws previously failed to protect children from abuse, prompting Torrez to reopen the state investigation earlier this year.

Legal Action / Event Key Figures Involved Reported Details New Mexico Civil Lawsuit Raúl Torrez, Darren Indyke, Richard Kahn Filed Wednesday to block estate payouts and redirect funds to survivors. Zorro Ranch Acquisition Jeffrey Epstein Purchased in 1993; features a 26,700-square-foot mansion and private airstrip. Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges; witness testimony tied abuse to the New Mexico ranch.

As the civil case moves forward, the central question remains whether state prosecutors can successfully freeze the private trust assets and hold Epstein’s closest financial handlers legally accountable. Attorneys for Indyke and Kahn have not yet provided a formal response to the new allegations.

New Mexico Department of Justice announces civil lawsuit against two men tied to Jeffrey Epstein