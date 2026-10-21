Gartner: Elite CIOs use stopping points to extract AI business value

When AI Pilots Stop: Why Elite CIOs Are Hitting the Brakes

Chief information officers who successfully extract measurable business value from enterprise artificial intelligence deployments are increasingly establishing strict stopping points during both the pilot and production stages.

That discipline remains rare across the technology industry. Gartner data presented at the IT Symposium/Xpo 2026 in Orlando, Florida, indicates that only 11% of the 2,002 IT executives surveyed successfully balance AI value with risk.

The Rising Cost of Unchecked AI Expansion

Organizations are launching AI initiatives at a breakneck pace, but they struggle to pull the plug when projects underperform. In 2024, enterprises managed an average of 10 AI use cases. By the following year, that figure more than quadrupled to 42 active use cases.

Alicia Mullery, vice president analyst at Gartner, pointed to this operational momentum during her presentation. “We are getting very good at launching AI,” she stated. “We are not good at stopping AI.”

Nearly 60% of surveyed executives report heightened pressure to demonstrate tangible cost improvements from AI. Yet more than half predict that these same deployments will inflate their overall total cost of ownership.

Policies That Separate the Elite From the Rest

The minority of CIOs winning the AI race rely on explicit governance frameworks to prune dead weight. IT leaders who set clear guidelines for halting pilot projects before they reach production are 2.3 times more likely to belong to the high-performing 11% bracket.

Similarly, executives who enforce formal policies to abandon low-value AI initiatives already running live in production are 2.6 times more likely to reach that elite tier. Despite these clear advantages, only 31% of CIOs have established pilot-stopping guidelines, and a mere 17% have policies in place to kill underperforming production projects.

Rewriting IT Economics for 2027 Budgets

Traditional software budgeting models built for cloud infrastructure and Software-as-a-Service no longer suffice for modern AI lifecycles. Companies must account for fluctuating token generation fees and vendor lifecycle costs from day one.

North American CIOs anticipate an average IT budget increase of 2.9% in 2027. Mullery cautioned that inflation will likely offset that nominal bump, making it feel like a budget reduction.

To prepare, enterprises like Citigroup and the Bank of New York Mellon are implementing weekly executive governance to monitor token expenditures and lifecycle costs.