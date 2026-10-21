Intellia Therapeutics Reports Positive Lonvo-Z Phase III Results

Intellia Therapeutics announced positive phase III results for its hereditary angioedema drug lonvo-z during its second-quarter earnings call, positioning the company for a potential U.S. regulatory approval and commercial launch in the first half of next year.

The Bottom Line

Clinical Efficacy: The phase III HALO trial demonstrated an 87% reduction in mean monthly attacks for lonvo-z compared to placebo over a six-month primary observation period.

The phase III HALO trial demonstrated an 87% reduction in mean monthly attacks for lonvo-z compared to placebo over a six-month primary observation period. Pipeline Progress: Enrollment and dosing resumed in Q2 for phase III trials of nex-z in transthyretin amyloidosis following the rapid resolution of prior clinical holds.

Phase III HALO Trial Positions Lonvo-z for Launch

According to data published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the trial achieved statistical significance across primary and secondary endpoints. Patients in the lonvo-z arm recorded an 87% reduction in mean monthly attacks compared to the placebo group. Furthermore, 62% of patients receiving the one-time therapy remained entirely attack-free and therapy-free throughout the six-month primary observation period.

Endpoint Metric Lonvo-z Arm Placebo / Control Mean Monthly Attack Reduction 87% reduction Baseline comparison Attack-Free & Therapy-Free Patients 62% of cohort N/A

Advancing nex-z Trials Amid Competitor Readouts

Turning to transthyretin amyloidosis, executive leadership addressed the resumption of phase III trials for nex-z. The company rapidly cleared clinical holds earlier this year, allowing global screening and patient dosing to restart during the second quarter.

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Phase I data indicated a mean serum TTR reduction of 90%, with absolute serum levels dropping below 20 micrograms per milliliter—roughly one-third of the absolute levels observed with existing chronic silencers.

Intellia Hires Teams and Launches Disease Awareness Site

As the company prepares for a potential commercial release of lonvo-z next year, pre-commercial infrastructure investments are accelerating. Intellia completed hiring for its field medical, reimbursement, and strategic accounts teams. These personnel are actively engaging with treatment centers across the United States to establish distribution pathways.

Concurrently, the company launched haereframed.com, a digital disease awareness initiative intended to highlight the operational and physical burdens associated with lifelong chronic therapy management. Financial expenditures for these commercial readiness programs continue to scale in alignment with the anticipated regulatory timeline.

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