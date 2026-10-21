Vodafone accuses Symbio of routing millions of scam calls

Vodafone’s owner has publicly accused internet phone company Symbio of routing 98 per cent of scam calls targeting its network over a twelve-month period, dragging a major industry supplier into the open as telecommunications providers face strict new regulatory penalties.

Vodafone Identifies 24 Million Scam Calls Through Symbio

The Scale: Vodafone identified more than 24 million scam calls originating through Symbio between July 2025 and July 2026.

Vodafone identified more than 24 million scam calls originating through Symbio between July 2025 and July 2026. The Network: Symbio, owned by Aussie Broadband, sells Australian phone numbers in bulk to hundreds of wholesale customers.

Symbio, owned by Aussie Broadband, sells Australian phone numbers in bulk to hundreds of wholesale customers. The Penalties: Australia’s Scams Prevention Framework takes effect next year, exposing non-compliant telcos to penalties of up to $11 million.

Network Vulnerabilities Exposed in Wholesale Telephony Supply Chains

The public dispute erupted when executives at Vodafone’s parent company, TPG Telecom, released data gathered from millions of scam calls analyzed on the network between July 2025 and July 2026. According to abc.net.au, the investigation revealed that 24 million calls—representing 98 per cent of malicious traffic detected—flowed through Symbio’s infrastructure. Symbio operates as a wholesaler that sells Australian phone numbers in bulk to internet-based communication providers.

“Every time we see this type of scam campaign we give the evidence and the data to Aussie Broadband for them to investigate and block the bad actors,” Vanessa Hicks, an executive at TPG Telecom, stated via abc.net.au. She added that the company sought more urgent action to stop fraudulent traffic closer to its source.

Aussie Broadband CEO Brian Maher acknowledged the findings in statements reported by abc.net.au, explaining that Symbio maintains roughly 500 direct wholesale customers who further on-sell numbers to thousands of downstream users. Maher noted that tracking individual bad actors remains exceptionally difficult due to this multi-tiered distribution model, though he emphasized that the firm maintains a detection team of more than 20 people.

Impersonation Campaigns Target Australian Law Enforcement

The fraudulent traffic routed through the wholesale network involved social engineering tactics. Vodafone’s fraud division documented numerous instances where scammers posed as representatives of the Australian Federal Police as well as state police forces in Western Australia, Queensland, and South Australia.

In one documented case reported by abc.net.au, a Perth resident named Ian Odlum received a call from an individual claiming to be with the Australian Federal Police. The caller directed the recipient to verify details via email before demanding travel to a police station 200 kilometres away. Vodafone’s fraud team subsequently discovered that a single week in September accounted for over 2,400 impersonation calls originating directly from Symbio’s network.

Independent cybercrime investigator Dan Halpin reviewed 8,000 suspect numbers reported by the public and similarly identified Symbio as the number one carrier linked to suspicious traffic, surpassing larger retail competitors like Telstra. Halpin explained to abc.net.au that bulk number allocations allow operators to rapidly rotate through blocks of 100 numbers whenever authorities flag active scams.

Regulatory Scrutiny Intensifies Ahead of New Framework Enforcement

The Australian Communications and Media Authority previously issued formal warnings to Symbio in 2022 and 2024 regarding inadequate investigations into scam calls and delayed information-sharing with peer networks. While the regulator noted that recent checks on specific police impersonation campaigns indicated that upstream notification and blocking protocols functioned as intended, it emphasized that compliance monitoring remains active.

Telecommunications providers face mounting compliance pressures with the upcoming introduction of Australia’s Scams Prevention Framework. The upcoming regulatory regime mandates rigorous customer verification standards and strict traffic oversight. Companies that fail to meet these obligations will face direct liability for customer compensation alongside statutory penalties reaching up to $11 million.

While Aussie Broadband asserted that it had made significant progress over the preceding month to mitigate malicious traffic, TPG Telecom maintained that public disclosure was necessary to safeguard consumers. Industry participants await further operational adjustments as wholesale networks work to implement tighter filters before statutory liabilities take full effect.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.