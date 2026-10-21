Florida AG: Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa Arrested for Fraud

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday morning that Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa has been arrested and charged with grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud, clickorlando.com reported.

Authorities Charge Kissimmee Mayor with Fraud

Uthmeier posted the announcement on social media on Oct. 21, 2026, detailing the charges against the Kissimmee mayor. A neighbor’s Ring video captured a large law enforcement presence in Espinosa’s neighborhood Wednesday morning as authorities executed the operation.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia joined Uthmeier at an Orlando news conference alongside FDLE Commissioner Larry Keefe and special counsel Rich Mantei to outline the case. According to state officials, the investigation stems from Espinosa’s participation in the city’s Business Boost 2.0 program, a COVID-19 relief initiative launched in September 2025 to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

Incredible work by everyone involved! Commissioner Keefe will provide an update on the case during the press conference today. https://t.co/HPbUjRlwgc — https://x.com/fdlepio/status/2112896027464183892

Uthmeier stated that Espinosa submitted three applications on the very day the program opened, seeking $50,000 for herself and her family members. A standard review of municipal COVID-19 grant initiatives uncovered the suspected operation, according to Ingoglia, pointing to a wider trend of monetary advantages funneled toward Espinosa and her associates.

Ingoglia detailed that seven businesses located in properties owned or managed by Espinosa’s family received a combined total of $90,000 in grant funds. Of that total, $50,000 went directly to Espinosa businesses, while $40,000 went indirectly to tenants in Espinosa as businesses. Ingoglia added that Espinosa faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

WATCH LIVE: Florida AG to detail Kissimmee mayor's arrest

Ethics Commission Censured Espinosa over Relief Funds

The arrest follows months of legal and political turmoil for the Kissimmee mayor. Following a probe into allegations that she directed $50,000 in municipal pandemic assistance toward family-associated enterprises, the Florida Commission on Ethics issued a censure against Espinosa and proposed a $2,000 financial penalty during September.

Prior to the criminal charges, Espinosa survived an impeachment attempt when Kissimmee city commissioners deadlocked in a 2-2 vote on whether to move forward with a trial.

Florida officials detail arrest, charges of Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa

Public service should never be self-service, and Jackie Espinosa will now have to answer for taking from the taxpayers, Ingoglia said.

Defense Attorney Maintains Mayor Acted Without Criminal Intent

Espinosa’s attorney, Migdalia Perez, released a statement Wednesday maintaining her client’s innocence and arguing that the allegations do not cross the threshold into criminal conduct. Perez emphasized that the program was publicly approved and administered by city staff rather than executed as a secret conspiracy.

This case involves a publicly approved grant program administered by City staff, not a secret scheme to steal taxpayer money, Perez wrote in her statement. The prosecution must establish that the mayor acted with criminal intent. We firmly maintain that she did not. There is a fundamental difference between an alleged ethics violation and a criminal offense.

Perez added that the defense intends to challenge the allegations vigorously in court, asserting that her client deserves the presumption of innocence.

LIVE: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier holds press conference on the arrest of Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa. https://t.co/sPo5LyeB84 — https://x.com/fox35orlando/status/2112967463574933692