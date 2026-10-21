Florida Bar Places IT Employee on Leave Over Messages to Damon Wilson

University of Miami defensive lineman Damon Wilson shared racist and threatening direct messages sent by Florida State graduate and Florida Bar IT employee Kade McLendon following a double-overtime football victory. The Florida Bar subsequently placed McLendon on administrative leave while an internal investigation proceeds.

Damon Wilson Shares Abusive Messages After Florida State Win

A double-overtime football victory at Hard Rock Stadium took a dark turn when University of Miami defensive lineman Damon Wilson shared racist, homophobic, and threatening direct messages he received on social media.

The Florida Bar has put employee Kade McLendon on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The messages in question are not only ethically and morally reprehensible but also violate our internal social media policy for employees. As the internal investigation… pic.twitter.com/enIfSwV7e0 — https://x.com/TheFlaBar/status/2112604057722613806

Wilson posted the exchange on his Instagram Story under the caption Glimpse into the life of a black student-athlete, exposing a barrage of abuse. The sender used racial slurs repeatedly, including calling the player farming equipment, alongside homophobic insults and threats of sexual violence. One message explicitly stated, i am going to rape, beat and kill ur family.

Kade McLendon Identified as Sender and Placed on Leave by The Florida Bar

The account was traced to Kade McLendon, a computer technician who had worked for the organization since June 2024 and graduated from Florida State. By Monday night, McLendon’s Instagram and LinkedIn profiles had been deactivated, but screenshots confirmed his employment in the IT department as a computer technician for the Florida Bar since June 2024 after he had graduated from FSU.

University of Miami football player targeted in racist rant after win against Florida State

The organization acted swiftly on Tuesday. The Florida Bar announced it had placed McLendon on administrative leave as part of an investigation into allegations that he sent racist text messages and threats to a University of Miami football player following their game vs. Florida State on Saturday.

The messages in question are not only ethically and morally reprehensible but also violate our internal social media policy for employees. As the internal investigation continues, we are committed to enforcing our policies and procedures while making sure that any due process rights are protected.

Photo: thegrio.com

Teammates Rally Around Wilson as the Hurricanes Prepare for Pittsburgh

In the wake of the online harassment, Wilson received immediate backing from his teammates in Coral Gables. Tight end Elijah Lofton pledged immediate solidarity, telling reporters, He’s my brother, so anything he needs, we will be there for him. Teammate Chase Smith urged the team to keep focused. Block out noise, whether bad or good, while offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez emphasized the bond within the locker room.

The incident highlights a broader pattern of online fan harassment directed at athletes, echoing earlier events where a fan was fired from their job after calling WNBA star Chelsea Gray the N-word after a foul on Caitlin Clark, as well as a separate incident where a fan was fired after sending racist messages to WNBA player Dearica Hamby. The victory put the Hurricanes at 6-0, leading the Associated Press to rank them No. 1 in the AP poll as the top team in college football for the first time since the 2002 season, and Miami will host Pittsburgh on Saturday in their next matchup.

Canes DL Damon Wilson received racist & threatening messages on IG following Miami’s win over FSU. The Florida Bar says today employee Kade McLendon has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. They say the messages violate its internal social media policy — https://x.com/TrishChristakis/status/2112605821259370699