Turnverein Nellingen 1893 reports results across multiple sports

Turnverein Nellingen 1893 e. V. in Ostfildern reported a packed slate of competitive action across its badminton, basketball, football, and handball departments, highlighted by over 1,300 early registrants for the upcoming Nellinger Kirbe-Lauf.

Kirbe-Lauf Draws over 1,300 Participants

Endurance Value: The Nellinger Kirbe-Lauf commands prime local attention, driving early participation figures past 1,300 with over 1,400 participants expected across the events including the 7,300m main event.

Tactical Rotation: Basketball departments face critical matches as sides dominate with offensive spacing and battle through tough contests.

Basketball Teams See Mixed Results

The badminton division encountered a demanding double-fixture test, opening with a decisive 6:2 victory against VfL Kirchheim II before running into a formidable TSV Neuhausen IV side.

On the hardwood, the Nellinger 99ers basketball squads showcased distinct offensive fluidity. The U14 side rebounded emphatically with a 112:23 rout over Rot-Weiß Stuttgart, using suffocating full-court pressure. Meanwhile, the senior men’s second team edged Croatia Stuttgart 83:70 in a tense backcourt battle, though the premier men’s roster dropped a 91:80 decision to the undefeated Schwäbisch Hall Flyers after fading in the final quarter.

Basketball Fixture Result Key Tactical Dynamic TVN U14 vs. RW Stuttgart 112:23 (Win) High-tempo offensive transition and dominant defensive rebounding. TVN Herren 2 vs. Cro. Stuttgart 3 83:70 (Win) Clutch execution in the fourth-quarter closing minutes. TVN Men 1 vs. Schw. Hall Flyers 80:91 (Loss) Late-game stamina collapse against perimeter shooting.

Football Senior Team Wins 5:2

In football action, the senior team bounced back impressively on the road against TSV Denkendorf II. After conceding an early fourth-minute opener, Nellingen unlocked their opponent’s defensive low-block through goals from Blend Rusinovic, Meriton Elezaj, Dome Bühler, Luka Ivankovic, and Daniel Prekaj to secure a resounding 5:2 victory.

The handball department experienced a baptism of fire at the youth level. The A1-Jugend suffered a 36:18 defeat to HBZ Geislingen following structural breakdowns in defensive transition. Conversely, the B1-Jugend demonstrated immense mental fortitude against the HSG Ettlingen, erasing a late four-goal deficit to salvage a 29:29 draw before hitting the woodwork in the dying seconds.

Kirbe-Lauf Preparations Reach Fever Pitch

Preparations reached a fever pitch for the 20th Nellinger Kirbe-Lauf scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026. Organizers confirmed over 1,300 advance sign-ups on the Hindenburgstraße course outside Fiala, pointing toward an ultimate field exceeding 1,400 competitors across the Bambini, school, and 7,300m main events.

The table tennis division matched the athletic fervor with a dramatic 9:7 away triumph against TTC Esslingen.

Beyond the competition lines, club departments anchored the local Nellinger Kirbe festivities.