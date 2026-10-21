Hanoi Law University Welcomes Prof. Fabian Sosa to Boost International Legal Cooperation

The visit highlights the institution’s desire to strengthen exchange and cooperation in education and scientific research and promote sustainable international cooperation.

He and Sosa Discuss Bilateral Education Ties

Assoc. He met directly with Sosa to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in education and scientific research. Key faculty members attended the session, including Nguyen Thi Thanh Tu, Deputy Head of the International Cooperation Department, and Nguyen Thi Anh Tho, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of International Law.

The institutional dialogue focused on creating effective and sustainable international frameworks.

Cross-Border Commercial Law Lecture in Room A402

Following the diplomatic reception, Sosa delivered a specialized lecture titled “The Transformation of International Law Structures: The Roles of Private and State Actors” in Room A.402. Conducted entirely in English, the session drew faculty members and students seeking insights into modern legal frameworks.

Sosa brings extensive professional experience to the academic setting. He operates as an attorney and partner at Pelzer Süren, a law firm based in Hanover, Germany. His practice centers on commercial law, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), litigation, and arbitration. He frequently manages cross-border transactions involving China, Vietnam, and the European Union.

Professional Domain Details Current Practice Attorney and Partner at Pelzer Süren (Hanover, Germany) Core Specializations Commercial Law, Corporate Law, M&A, Litigation, Arbitration Geographic Focus Cross-border transactions across China, Vietnam, and the EU Academic Roles Professor of Commercial Law at FOM University of Applied Sciences (since 2013) Regulatory Duty Trustee representative for the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)

His professional portfolio also includes acting as a trustee representative for the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The university concluded the visit by wishing the German expert continued health and success throughout his stay in Vietnam.