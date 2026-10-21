Egypt’s Engineering Exports Rise 4.1% to $4.35bn in First 8 Months of 2026

Egypt generated $4.351bn in engineering export revenues during the first eight months of 2026, marking a 4.1% year-on-year increase from $4.181bn over the same period last year, according to figures disclosed by the Engineering Export Council of Egypt.

The council released the data during its third annual conference, titled “The Future of Egyptian Industry and Exports in Light of Economic and Trade Policies,” which brought together industry leaders and government officials in Cairo, including Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid.

Sherif El-Sayad, chairperson of the EECE, outlined the sector’s objective to secure annual export growth of roughly 15%. That expansion is designed to help underpin the Egyptian government’s broader national target of driving total exports up to $100bn by 2030.

The latest eight-month performance builds on momentum from the previous year. In 2025, engineering exports climbed 13% compared with 2024, pushing through regional conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and persistent disruptions across global supply chains. According to El-Sayad, this resilience demonstrates that domestic manufacturers have retained their competitive footing in international markets.

Behind the headline figures, cables remain the largest contributor to the country’s engineering export portfolio. Electrical and electronic goods follow, alongside home appliances. Meanwhile, automotive and component shipments crossed the $1bn threshold for the first time in 2025.

El-Sayad expects automotive manufacturing to scale up further as new investments flow in and international brands establish local electric vehicle operations. That shift aims to deepen domestic production chains and increase the overall value added of Egyptian manufactured goods.

Egypt’s engineering exports rose 4.1% year on year to $4.351bn in the first eight months of 2026, up from $4.181bn in the same period last year, according to the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE).The council announced the figures during the third edition of its annual… pic.twitter.com/2Gm5QDxhUQ — https://x.com/DailyNewsEgypt/status/2112664289450311826

Egypt Targets Latin America to Diversify Engineering Exports

Saudi Arabia stands as the leading destination for Egyptian engineering products, followed by Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, alongside several other Arab markets. Together, the sector’s top ten export destinations absorb about 56% of total shipments, as reported by the EECE.

To reduce concentration risk, the council is pursuing a diversification strategy targeting regions beyond its traditional strongholds in Europe, the Gulf, and Africa. Latin America has emerged as a priority under this push.

El-Sayad pointed specifically to the Mercosur trade agreement, emphasizing the necessity of activating its provisions to secure new commercial pathways for Egyptian industrial firms.

At the macro level, the export growth intersects with broader economic indicators. Egypt’s current-account deficit stands at 3.8% of GDP, creating a structural need for steady hard-currency inflows from manufacturing, tourism, remittances, and the Suez Canal. While manufactured goods cannot close that gap on their own, policymakers view the sector as a controllable lever for building durable foreign-exchange reserves through targeted industrial investment.

The World Bank previously logged Egypt's economic growth at 4.4% for 2025 alongside an annual inflation rate of 14.1%, a cost pressure that domestic producers continue to manage. International Monetary Fund projections place domestic GDP expansion at 4.2% for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027.

For industrial operators, the immediate focus remains on turning nominal export gains into lasting hard-currency receipts without running up against logistics bottlenecks or trade-finance limits before the close of the year.