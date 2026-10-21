Hitsumabushi Nagoya Bincho Serves Charcoal-Grilled Eel in Ginza

Hitsumabushi Nagoya Bincho Marronnier Gate Ginza 1 location offers diners Nagoya-style freshwater eel dishes on the 12th floor of the Marronnier Gate Ginza 1 luxury retail center in Ginza 2-chome, combining specialty unagi preparation with panoramic views of Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district.

Regional Unagi Preparation Styles at the Ginza Location

Unagi is appreciated for its nourishing properties and prepared using different methods according to the region. In the Kanto region, chefs typically cut open the freshwater eel along the back, grill it quickly, and then steam it. In contrast, cooks in the Kansai region cut the fish open along the belly and simply grill it without steaming.

At the Ginza branch, however, the kitchen follows the authentic Nagoya style. The restaurant selects fatty unagi and cooks it over the indirect high heat of Bincho charcoal until the exterior turns crisp while the inside remains tender. Afterward, the grilled eel is dipped in a specialized sauce created by blending tamari soy sauce and mirin originating from Aichi Prefecture, then served alongside freshly cooked rice.

The Traditional Three-Course Hitsumabushi Experience

Nagoya-style Hitsumabushi is characterized by how it is eaten, structured as a three-course meal that allows guests to enjoy the star ingredient in three distinct ways within a single dish.

Diners first experience the unagi unadorned. Next, they enjoy it with a variety of condiments. Finally, the meal concludes as a light, risotto-like dish created by adding a flavorsome broth to the remaining rice and eel mixture.

Extensive Beverage Selections for Gourmets

To complement the culinary offerings, the drink menu features a wide variety of sake and wines tailored to gourmets visiting Ginza. The sake list includes 20 varieties sourced from across Japan. Selections feature Kamoshibito Kuheiji and Gikyo from Aichi; Kuzuryu from Fukui; Juyondai from Yamagata; Kikuhime from Ishikawa; Shimeharitsuru from Niigata; Sawaya Matsumoto from Kyoto; Dassai from Yamaguchi; and Nishinoseki from Oita.

Meanwhile, the wine list highlights bottles primarily from France, featuring Champagne Henri Giraud, Puligny-Montrachet, and Vosne-Romanée, alongside Opus One wine from Napa Valley in the United States.

Feature Detail Location 12th Floor, Marronnier Gate Ginza 1, Ginza 2-chome Cuisine Nagoya-style Hitsumabushi (Bincho charcoal-grilled unagi) Seating Capacity 12 counter seats, 36 table seats, and semi-private rooms Sake Selection 20 regional varieties from Aichi, Fukui, Yamagata, and other prefectures Wine Selection French selections and U.S. Opus One from Napa Valley

Interior Layout Serves Various Dining Groups

The establishment accommodates various dining requirements through its interior layout. The dining room features 12 counter seats, 36 table seats, and semi-private rooms, positioning the venue to serve families, business partners, friends, colleagues, and corporate clients.