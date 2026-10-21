Mississippi Teacher Gets Record Voyeurism Sentence in DeSoto County

Record Prison Sentence Handed Down in DeSoto County Voyeurism Case

Benjamin Kegerise received a 13-year prison sentence followed by seven years of post-release supervision in Mississippi, marking the longest prison sentence ever secured for a voyeurism conviction in DeSoto County. Authorities arrested Kegerise last October following an investigation into illegal recording devices placed in a residential bathroom.

Kegerise Recorded Individuals in Private Spaces

Surreptitious Recording: The case centers on voyeurism, specifically the unauthorized digital recording of individuals in private spaces without their consent or knowledge.

The case centers on voyeurism, specifically the unauthorized digital recording of individuals in private spaces without their consent or knowledge. Investigative Affidavits: Law enforcement filings established that the reported behavior by Kegerise dated back to January 2025, according to court documents.

Police Find Kegerise Recorded Video in Bathroom

The Olive Branch Police Department initiated the criminal case against Kegerise following an incident at a family event held at his home. According to an affidavit filed at the time of his arrest, Kegerise placed his cellular telephone inside a bathroom trash can to secretly record video footage.

Subsequent investigative findings filed in additional court affidavits indicated that the unlawful conduct was not an isolated incident. Court records showed that the reported behavior extended backward into January 2025, prompting prosecutors to pursue the maximum legal penalties available under Mississippi statute.

Former DeSoto County teacher receives 'record' sentence on voyeurism conviction

Case Metric Judicial Record Sentencing Term 13 years imprisonment Jurisdiction DeSoto County, Mississippi Initial Arrest Timeline October preceding conviction

Prosecutor Seeks Severe Punishment for Kegerise

DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton emphasized the gravity of the offenses during the sentencing proceedings. Those who commit these kinds of disgusting crimes deserve severe punishment, Barton stated, outlining the prosecution’s objective to secure the toughest allowable penalties.

While court records and public announcements confirmed that Kegerise maintained employment as a teacher, the District Attorney’s Office explicitly clarified a critical operational distinction. Authorities stressed that none of the criminal activity occurred on school grounds, and no students were involved in any aspect of the offenses.

Photo: 13abc.com

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