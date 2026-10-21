PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra Results for Tuesday 20 October 2026

On Tuesday, 20 October 2026, the South African National Lottery held its evening draws with a combined R31 million in jackpots on the line. As reported by The Citizen, the main PowerBall jackpot stood at a guaranteed R12 million, while the PowerBall Xtra jackpot reached an estimated R19 million.

PowerBall Draws Offer Millions in Guaranteed Jackpots

Guaranteed Payout: The primary PowerBall draw offered a guaranteed R12 million jackpot.

The primary PowerBall draw offered a guaranteed R12 million jackpot. Secondary Pool: The PowerBall Xtra draw carried an estimated R19 million jackpot.

The PowerBall Xtra draw carried an estimated R19 million jackpot. Cutoff Rules: Ticket sales close strictly at 8:30 PM on the evening of each draw, which takes place at 9:00 PM.

Official Winning Numbers for the October 20, 2026 Draw

The draws took place at 21:00 on Tuesday, 20 October 2026. According to official figures published by both The Citizen and The South African, the numbers for the main PowerBall draw were 01, 18, 21, 41, and 47, with the PowerBall number drawn as 5 (recorded as 05 by The Citizen).

LIVE DRAW REPLAY POWERBALL DRAW NUMBER 1765 – 20 OCTOBER

For the PowerBall Xtra draw held on the same evening, the winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 37, and 39, with the corresponding PowerBall drawn as 13.

Lottery Category Estimated/Guaranteed Jackpot Winning Numbers PowerBall PowerBall R12 million 01, 18, 21, 41, 47 5 PowerBall Xtra R19 million 03, 08, 18, 37, 39 13

PowerBall Entries Cost R10 per Board

Participating in the national lottery requires adhering to strict financial and operational timelines. PowerBall entries cost R10 per board, which includes VAT. Players wishing to enter PowerBall Plus must pay an additional R5 per board.

Photo: The South African

Physical lottery outlets close their ticket sales terminals at 8:30 PM on draw days. Beyond traditional retail locations, players can purchase entries through selected banking applications, subject to specific terms and conditions. Both The Citizen and The South African advise participants to verify their winning tickets directly through the official National Lottery website at www.nationallottery.co.za to ensure 100% accuracy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

The National Lottery Powerball draw results from Tuesday 20 October 2026