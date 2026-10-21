Temba Bavuma scores 179 to leave Australia on the back foot

Temba Bavuma compiled a near-flawless 179 on the third day in Gqeberha, steering South Africa to a declaration at 425 for nine and leaving Australia on the back foot in the second Test.

Bavuma Anchors the Innings After Early Collapse

South Africa’s innings began in disarray. Entering the crease at 12 for 2 and watching the score slide further to 40 for 4, Bavuma faced an examination of his monastic discipline against a relentless Australian pace attack. Australia’s quicks got less help from an older ball, but Scott Boland was still suffocatingly accurate, while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc bowled vicious bouncers in between threatening stumps and edge.

🎙️ Following On – Temba Bavuma's BRILLIANCE Gives South Africa of UNLIKELY Victory As Australia Toil

Bavuma stood immovable through two cloudy, damp, and abbreviated days. His selection of aggressive strokes was measured, choosing the right balls for the on drive and square punch.

Jansen and Harmer Accelerate the Scoring Rate

While Bavuma locked down one end, Marco Jansen provided a contrast at the crease. Jansen launched into the Australian quicks from the jump, drawing comparisons to Mitchell Johnson’s 2009 approach with pull shots over midwicket and straight hits from a high backlift. Jansen raced to 50 from 43 balls, forming a crucial 132-run stand with his captain before a delivery from Boland struck him sharply and triggered an immediate dismissal.

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Simon Harmer joined Bavuma after the interruption, capitalizing on a sun-baked pitch to register 82 runs. The partnership swelled to 183 before Harmer missed a slog against Marnus Labuschagne. Bavuma fell the very next delivery, nicking Starc to the cordon before South Africa declared their innings closed.

South African Batter Runs Scored Key Partner Temba Bavuma 179 Marco Jansen / Simon Harmer Marco Jansen 85 Temba Bavuma Simon Harmer 82 Temba Bavuma

Australia Falters in Reply Under Closing Light

Australia’s response suffered an immediate blow when Nic Maddinson recorded a first-innings duck, edging Kagiso Rabada to slip. Scott Boland stepped up for nightwatch service, but bad light restricted play to just three overs of spin before stumps. Australia enters day four needing a significant batting recovery to salvage the match.