Citi Survey Shows Mixed Expectations for Banxico Rates Through 2027

The Banco de México will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged through the remainder of 2026 and across 2027, according to the Citi consensus survey published on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Despite internal arguments within the governing board regarding room for monetary easing, a firm majority of surveyed analysts expect monetary policy to remain on hold.

Key Projections for Mexico’s Benchmark Rate

Consensus Stance: 25 out of 36 surveyed specialists forecast the interest rate will stay frozen through upcoming meetings in 2026 and 2027.

25 out of 36 surveyed specialists forecast the interest rate will stay frozen through upcoming meetings in 2026 and 2027. Dissenting Views: Only two analysts expect a rate move before the end of 2026, while eight forecast an adjustment in the first half of 2027 and one points to the second half.

Only two analysts expect a rate move before the end of 2026, while eight forecast an adjustment in the first half of 2027 and one points to the second half. Currency Pressure: The interest rate differential between Mexico and the United States sits at historical lows, contributing to a 6% depreciation of the peso in September.

Diverging Forecasts Among Institutional Analysts

While the overwhelming consensus points to policy inertia, a minority of forecasters project distinct timing for monetary shifts. According to data reported by El Financiero, institutions such as Bankaool and Finamex anticipate that the governing board could reduce the reference rate during its November meeting.

Conversely, institutions looking toward 2027 hold mixed expectations. BNP Paribas, Banco Bancrea, Banorte, Invex, Masari Casa de Bolsa, and Natixis model a 25-basis-point rate increase during the first half of 2027. On the other side of the trade, BX+ and Banco Base anticipate a quarter-point cut by May, while Oxford Economics places that potential reduction in September.

Photo: noticiasnrt.com

Citi Analysts Raise US Dollar Exchange Rate Projections

External pressures continue to reshape macroeconomic projections for the Mexican economy. Compounding this dynamic, expectations point toward the U.S. Federal Reserve executing at least one more rate hike before the year concludes.

Consequently, the Citi survey shows an upward revision for the exchange rate. Analysts now calculate that the U.S. dollar will close 2026 at 18.20 pesos, marking a 20-centavo increase compared to estimates published a fortnight prior. Looking further out, the consensus places the exchange rate at 18.60 pesos per dollar by the close of 2027, shifting upward from a previous 18.50 projection, within a wider estimated spread of 17.00 to 19.80 pesos.

Photo: punto.mx

Economic Indicator 2026 Outlook (Consensus) 2027 Outlook (Consensus) GDP Growth Rate 1.4% (Range: 0.9% – 1.7%) 1.8% (Range: 1.0% – 2.1%) USD/MXN Exchange Rate 18.20 pesos per dollar 18.60 pesos per dollar Banxico Rate Stance Frozen (Majority) Frozen (Majority)

Meanwhile, broader output expectations remain unchanged. La expectativa del crecimiento del PIB de México para 2026 se mantuvo en 1.4 por ciento según la Encuesta Citi, con un rango de estimaciones que va de 0.9 por ciento a 1.7 por ciento. For 2027, the economy is projected to expand by 1.8%, maintaining the exact target set in the prior survey with individual forecasts spanning between 1.0% and 2.1%.