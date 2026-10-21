University of Liverpool study finds diet drinks match water for weight loss

Researchers at the University of Liverpool published a two-year randomized controlled trial tracking 493 overweight and obese adults, revealing that individuals consuming diet beverages sweetened with aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose lost an average of 4.8 kilograms, compared to 3.7 kilograms for those drinking plain water.

The study assigned 493 participants to two distinct hydration tracks while both groups followed a structured, behavior-based weight management program. At the conclusion of the two-year trial, participants across both cohorts maintained significant weight loss, reduced waist and hip circumferences, and improved multiple metabolic health markers.

Sugar intake declined in both groups, though the reduction proved slightly larger among those consuming low-calorie and zero-calorie beverages. Professor Jason Halford noted that these non-nutritive sweetened alternatives offered an effective substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages with results comparable to water over the observed period.

Study shows diet soda drinkers lost just as much weight as water drinkers

Sweeteners Match Water for Weight Loss

Comparative Efficacy: Over a two-year clinical observation window, participants substituting sugary drinks with artificially sweetened options achieved weight loss trajectories comparable to plain water consumption.

Over a two-year clinical observation window, participants substituting sugary drinks with artificially sweetened options achieved weight loss trajectories comparable to plain water consumption. Metabolic Impact: Reductions in waist and hip circumferences manifested similarly across both study cohorts alongside improvements in metabolic health markers.

Study Counters Claims That Substitutes Trigger Hunger

The findings challenge long-standing public health debates regarding artificial sweeteners and appetite regulation. Prior investigations had suggested that sugar substitutes might interfere with neural satiety signaling, with some laboratory imaging showing sucralose inducing heightened activation within the hypothalamus—a region of the brain contributing to the regulation of hunger—particularly among individuals with obesity.

Despite those earlier neuroimaging observations, the Liverpool team’s randomized controlled trial provides long-term empirical evidence countering the hypothesis that sweeteners inherently trigger appetite disruption or weight gain in structured settings. Professor Joanne Harrold, dean of the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Liverpool, emphasized that fears regarding appetite disruption are not supported by rigorous, long-term randomized trials.

Study Arm Participant Cohort Mean Weight Loss (2 Years) Primary Hydration Variable Diet Beverage Group Overweight/Obese Adults (N=approx. half of 493) ~4.8 Kilograms Commercial low/zero-calorie drinks (aspartame, acesulfame K, sucralose) Water Group Overweight/Obese Adults (N=approx. half of 493) ~3.7 Kilograms Plain drinking water

Clinical Data May Influence World Health Organization Policy

The results arrive as international regulatory bodies evaluate policy frameworks governing sugar substitutes. The World Health Organization previously advised against utilizing non-sugar sweeteners for weight control, citing uncertainties regarding long-term benefits and evidence from observational studies.

Researchers hope the new randomized clinical data will inform forthcoming World Health Organization policy revisions. Meanwhile, dietary habits in North America highlight a substantial public health challenge. Over 140 million Americans consume artificial sweeteners regularly to reduce sugar intake. The American Heart Association recommends limiting added daily sugar to nine teaspoons for men and six teaspoons for women, contrasting sharply with national consumption averages of approximately 17 teaspoons per day.