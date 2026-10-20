SBS Dr. X ranks first globally on Netflix with 18.5% viewership

SBS television series Dr. X: Age of White Mafia surged to an 18.5% viewership rating by its fourth episode, approaching the 20% milestone while ranking first globally among non-English Netflix series. The medical noir drama stars Kim Ji-won as freelance surgeon Gye Su-jeong, challenging entrenched hospital corruption amid real-world healthcare strikes.

Medical Drama Reflects South Korea Healthcare Tensions

Systemic Pressure: The drama reflects real-world tensions in South Korea’s healthcare infrastructure, including medical school enrollment disputes and operating room CCTV mandates.

The drama reflects real-world tensions in South Korea’s healthcare infrastructure, including medical school enrollment disputes and operating room CCTV mandates. Vulnerable Populations: Reports indicate that systemic medical gaps disproportionately affect socioeconomically vulnerable groups, such as low-income workers and disabled patients’ families.

Reports indicate that systemic medical gaps disproportionately affect socioeconomically vulnerable groups, such as low-income workers and disabled patients’ families. Professional Ethics: The narrative contrasts profit-driven institutional norms with patient-centered advocacy through marginalized clinical staff.

From Idealistic Growth Arcs to Dark Hero Noir in Prime-Time Television

Moving away from the traditional focus on self-sacrificing, idealistic medical personnel seen in older K-dramas like Romantic Doctor or Wise series, the new SBS Friday-Saturday series introduces a mercenary surgeon who rejects institutional pleasantries.

Real-World Labor Strikes and Regulatory Pressures Reflected on Screen

The Korean adaptation distinguishes itself from its Japanese predecessor by weaving contemporary domestic healthcare friction directly into its episodic conflicts. While the original work satirized general hospital politics and rigid hierarchies, the Korean series incorporates medical school strikes, mandatory operating room closed-circuit television installation, physician remuneration updates, and pharmaceutical rebate practices. Popular culture critic Kim Sung-soo noted that viewers heavily engage with these themes because many have experienced direct distress within the actual national medical system.

Institutional Resistance and Marginalized Allies Within the Hospital Hierarchy

Despite criticism from medical circles that the program paints physicians with an overly antagonistic brush, the narrative features supporting practitioners who stand apart from the dominant hierarchy. Drama critic Oh Su-kyung pointed out that Gye Su-jeong gradually finds solidarity with isolated figures: the sole female professor within a male-dominated professorial faculty, an emergency medicine physician laboring in under-resourced departments, and an unrecognized intern.

Metric / Feature Traditional Medical Dramas Dr. X: Age of White Mafia Primary Focus Idealistic growth and institutional sacrifice Systemic corruption and dark hero intervention Protagonist Approach Collaborative, mission-driven team player Mercenary specialist with uncompromising technical skill Societal Integration General interpersonal hospital dynamics Medical strikes, CCTV mandates, and reimbursement disputes

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