Qatar Airways to Launch Western Sydney Airport Flights in 2027

Qatar Airways will commence three weekly flights between Western Sydney International Airport and Doha’s Hamad International Airport from late 2027, becoming the fifth foreign carrier to serve Australia’s newest aviation hub. The service will utilize Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, connecting Western Sydney directly to one of the busiest international transit hubs in the world.

The carrier confirmed the schedule in a statement on Wednesday, outlining plans to scale the route from three weekly rotations to a daily service by the end of 2028. Flights arriving from Doha will touch down at Western Sydney at 11:45 pm, with the return leg departing at 4:10 pm the following day to reach the Qatari capital by 11 pm.

Building Network Density at Western Sydney International

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Catherine King noted that the connection gives local travelers a direct second-leg conduit to any corner of the globe via Doha. Qatar Airways joins an expanding roster of international operators committing to the greenfield facility, alongside Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Vietjet, and Fiji Airways.

Qatar Airways to fly out of Western Sydney International Airport | 9 News Australia

Domestic operations at the airport begin earlier, with Jetstar scheduled to operate the facility’s first-ever commercial flight on Sunday, October 25. Qantas and Jetstar both anchor the domestic schedule, while international carriers build out long-haul capacity ahead of the broader regional rollout.

Western Sydney International boss Simon Hickey stated that the addition of Qatar Airways secures access to more than 250 global destinations within the first 14 months of the airport opening. Tickets for the Doha service are scheduled to go on sale in December.

Financial Backing and Phased Growth Strategy

The government previously extended formal permission for up to seven weekly services for Qatar in May. To help underwrite the launch, the route drew on a $16 million International Take-Off Fund jointly backed by the airport and the state government.

University of Sydney aviation professor Rico Merkert pointed out that the deliberate gap between the airport’s opening and Qatar’s late 2027 arrival indicates a strategic buffer. The airline intends to let the catchment area mature and generate sufficient passenger volume to consistently fill the large 354-seat Boeing 777 aircraft, according to Merkert.

Qatar Airways joins Western Sydney International Airport | 7NEWS

Airline / Operator Role / Service Type Timeline Jetstar Domestic (First Commercial Flight) October 25 Qantas Domestic Services Ongoing from launch Qatar Airways International (Doha) Late 2027 (Scale to daily by late 2028) Air New Zealand International Committed carrier Singapore Airlines International Committed carrier

Geopolitical Headwinds in the Persian Gulf

Merkert also noted that ongoing security dynamics across the Middle East continue to influence travel patterns.

Despite regional complexities, the incoming long-haul link delivers essential cargo and passenger logistics for the western basin of New South Wales. Hamad Al Khater, Qatar boss, emphasized that the 24-hour operational capability of Western Sydney International creates a direct pipeline for international visitors entering the state.