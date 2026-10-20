Umamusume: Pretty Derby Los Angeles Concerts Cancelled Due to Visa Issues

The Umamusume franchise has been stopped in the starting gate ahead of what would have been its first-ever concerts in America, after developer Cygames cancelled its planned Los Angeles shows due to unresolved U.S. entry visa issues.
Cygames Cancels Los Angeles Concerts over Visa Issues
- Cygames cancelled the Umamusume: Pretty Derby–7th Event: The Stage in Los Angeles concerts, which were scheduled for October 22 and 23, 2026, at the Peacock Theater.
- Organizers stated they had been working with lawyers and promoters in the U.S. to secure the necessary entry visas for over six months, but the applications were ultimately not approved in time.
- Ticketing refunds will be issued for both in-person and live-stream views, while organizers have indicated they are looking into possible responses for fans who made travel arrangements.
Visa Hurdles Halt Los Angeles Concerts
October 22 and 23 were supposed to mark a major milestone for the Umamusume franchise, arriving roughly a year and a half after the launch of the Umamusume: Pretty Derby mobile game. Concerts featuring the franchise’s vocal cast were planned for back-to-back days at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. While the venue, costuming, and choreography were ready, the necessary U.S. entry visas were not approved, forcing a cancellation just days before the curtain was set to rise, as reported by soranews24.com.
The sudden halt began unfolding on the night of October 18, when official website and social media channels warned that the performances were in jeopardy. Cygames noted at the time that efforts involving U.S. lawyers and promoters had been underway for more than six months. With time running out for travel and on-site preparation, organizers faced a tight deadline. On October 20, gosugamers.net noted that Cygames confirmed the definitive cancellation of the entire Los Angeles event.
Visa Requirements Affect Sole US Tour Stops
The cancelled Los Angeles dates were the sole scheduled U.S. stops on the broader Umamusume world tour. Seventeen voice actresses were slated to take the stage alongside administrative and support staff. While tourist visas for Japanese nationals can often be processed quickly via online ESTA applications, professional activity and work visas require significantly more time and administrative clearance.
|Event Detail
|Scheduled Plan
|Status
|Event Name
|Umamusume: Pretty Derby–7th Event: The Stage in Los Angeles
|Cancelled
|Dates
|October 22–23, 2026
|Cancelled
|Venue
|Peacock Theater, Los Angeles
|Unused
|Talent
|17 voice actresses plus support staff
|Visas unapproved
Fans who purchased tickets for either the live-stream or in-person viewing will receive refunds for admission. However, recouping non-refundable travel expenses such as airline tickets, hotel bookings, and time taken off work remains an open hurdle for attendees. Cygames stated that it is looking into possible responses for Trainers who planned to attend in person, noting that addressing these grievances will take time.
Uncertainty Ahead for Global Tour Stops
Production for the concerts is credited to Bandai Namco Music Live Inc., a division of Bandai Namco, alongside organizer Cygames, Inc., and while the promotion had industry experience behind it, the visa applications required for the travelling cast and crew were not approved within the six-month window.
The Umamusume world tour still lists upcoming stops in London and Seoul, followed by a finale in Yokohama, Japan. Specific dates and venues for those international locations have not yet been formally announced, leaving the immediate future of the global schedule subject to change as organizers reassess their logistical approach to overseas appearances.