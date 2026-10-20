Umamusume: Pretty Derby Los Angeles Concerts Cancelled Due to Visa Issues

The Umamusume franchise has been stopped in the starting gate ahead of what would have been its first-ever concerts in America, after developer Cygames cancelled its planned Los Angeles shows due to unresolved U.S. entry visa issues.

Cygames Cancels Los Angeles Concerts over Visa Issues

Cygames cancelled the Umamusume: Pretty Derby–7th Event: The Stage in Los Angeles concerts, which were scheduled for October 22 and 23, 2026, at the Peacock Theater.

Organizers stated they had been working with lawyers and promoters in the U.S. to secure the necessary entry visas for over six months, but the applications were ultimately not approved in time.

Ticketing refunds will be issued for both in-person and live-stream views, while organizers have indicated they are looking into possible responses for fans who made travel arrangements.

Visa Hurdles Halt Los Angeles Concerts

October 22 and 23 were supposed to mark a major milestone for the Umamusume franchise, arriving roughly a year and a half after the launch of the Umamusume: Pretty Derby mobile game. Concerts featuring the franchise’s vocal cast were planned for back-to-back days at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. While the venue, costuming, and choreography were ready, the necessary U.S. entry visas were not approved, forcing a cancellation just days before the curtain was set to rise, as reported by soranews24.com.

During preparation for the 7th EVENT: THE STAGE in LOS ANGELES concerts planned for Oct 22–23, 2026, we received notice that the visas for entry into the US had yet to be approved.In response, we are coordinating with all parties concerned to explore every possible option to… — https://x.com/umamusume_eng/status/2112016006331945286

The sudden halt began unfolding on the night of October 18, when official website and social media channels warned that the performances were in jeopardy. Cygames noted at the time that efforts involving U.S. lawyers and promoters had been underway for more than six months. With time running out for travel and on-site preparation, organizers faced a tight deadline. On October 20, gosugamers.net noted that Cygames confirmed the definitive cancellation of the entire Los Angeles event.

Visa Requirements Affect Sole US Tour Stops

The cancelled Los Angeles dates were the sole scheduled U.S. stops on the broader Umamusume world tour. Seventeen voice actresses were slated to take the stage alongside administrative and support staff. While tourist visas for Japanese nationals can often be processed quickly via online ESTA applications, professional activity and work visas require significantly more time and administrative clearance.

Photo: gosugamers.net

Event Detail Scheduled Plan Status Event Name Umamusume: Pretty Derby–7th Event: The Stage in Los Angeles Cancelled Dates October 22–23, 2026 Cancelled Venue Peacock Theater, Los Angeles Unused Talent 17 voice actresses plus support staff Visas unapproved

Fans who purchased tickets for either the live-stream or in-person viewing will receive refunds for admission. However, recouping non-refundable travel expenses such as airline tickets, hotel bookings, and time taken off work remains an open hurdle for attendees. Cygames stated that it is looking into possible responses for Trainers who planned to attend in person, noting that addressing these grievances will take time.

It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the cancellation of the Umamusume: Pretty Derby – 7th EVENT: THE STAGE in LOS ANGELES concerts planned for Oct 22–23, 2026.Although we have coordinated repeatedly with all parties concerned and explored every possible option in our… — https://x.com/umamusume_eng/status/2112401161940529303

Uncertainty Ahead for Global Tour Stops

Production for the concerts is credited to Bandai Namco Music Live Inc., a division of Bandai Namco, alongside organizer Cygames, Inc., and while the promotion had industry experience behind it, the visa applications required for the travelling cast and crew were not approved within the six-month window.

The Umamusume world tour still lists upcoming stops in London and Seoul, followed by a finale in Yokohama, Japan. Specific dates and venues for those international locations have not yet been formally announced, leaving the immediate future of the global schedule subject to change as organizers reassess their logistical approach to overseas appearances.