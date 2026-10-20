FantasyPros RB Handcuff Rankings: Week 7 Stash List

As the NFL season moves through Week 7, fantasy football managers are adjusting to critical depth-chart shifts, led by FantasyPros rankings that highlight key running back handcuffs like Kansas City’s Emmett Johnson and Los Angeles’ Blake Corum stepping into larger roles.

Emmett Johnson Leads Latest Handcuff Rankings

Emmett Johnson Ascends: Taking over the top spot in the latest handcuff rankings as the only Kansas City running back besides Kenneth Walker III with a touch this season.

Taking over the top spot in the latest handcuff rankings as the only Kansas City running back besides Kenneth Walker III with a touch this season. Blake Corum’s Usage Rises: Closing the gap with Kyren Williams over the last two games, sparking trade speculation for the Los Angeles Rams.

Closing the gap with Kyren Williams over the last two games, sparking trade speculation for the Los Angeles Rams. Bye Week Stashes: Backups such as Samaje Perine and Sione Vaki emerge as vital depth pieces as teams navigate the mid-season schedule.

Managers Evaluate High-Upside Backups for Championship Runs

As the NFL schedule advances, fantasy managers are evaluating high-upside backups who could salvage championship runs. Braelon Allen and Woody Marks have been removed from the immediate rankings because both remain starters until Breece Hall and David Montgomery return to their respective lineups.

Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet looks set to return for a Sunday night matchup, making him an immediate pickup if available on waivers. Emmett Johnson takes over the top spot in the Tier 1 stash category. He remains the only running back besides Kenneth Walker III to record a touch for Kansas City this season. With the Chiefs already through their bye week, Johnson could see meaningful snaps later in the campaign to keep Walker fresh.

Week 7 Running Back Rankings – 2026 Fantasy Football

In Los Angeles, Blake Corum has steadily climbed back into relevance. After slipping down previous boards, Corum has played nearly even with Kyren Williams over the last two games. That narrowing snap share leaves open the question of whether the Rams might consider moving Williams to a contender to recoup trade value if their season trends downward.

Backfield Shuffles in Los Angeles, Jacksonville, and Arizona

Further down the depth charts, coaching decisions and injuries are altering weekly projections. Kimani Vidal moves up the board ahead of a potential takeover in the Chargers’ backfield. If Jim Harbaugh fires Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles could pivot toward a more run-heavy identity.

In Jacksonville, Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains positioned for heavy usage should Bhayshul Tuten miss time. Last week’s projections indicated Rodriguez would soak up roughly 70 percent of the backfield work, though analysts note that figure could push closer to 85 percent.

Arizona’s backfield presents a heavy volume puzzle following a Sunday performance featuring 36 combined touches across two running backs. Tyler Allgeier handled 19 touches but managed only 48 yards, while Bam Knight led the Cardinals with 97 total yards on 17 touches. Allgeier retains value based on his track record, though Knight continues to showcase superior burst.

Player Team Current Role / Context Emmett Johnson KC Tier 1 Leader; sole back besides Kenneth Walker III with a touch Blake Corum LAR Narrowing snap share with Kyren Williams Tyler Allgeier ARI Heavy touch volume, competing with Bam Knight

Tyrone Tracy Jr Leads Giants Backs

Tier 2 stashes offer vital depth as bye weeks test roster limits. Rico Dowdle sits just outside the top tier, operating as the clear beneficiary should Jaylen Warren miss time in Pittsburgh. In New York, Cam Skattebo saw limited action due to fumbling issues, paving the way for Tyrone Tracy Jr. to lead Giants backs with six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, alongside a receiving score, while J.J. McCarthy replaces Jameis Winston.

Tank Bigsby nears a return from injured reserve for Philadelphia, giving the Eagles an internal evaluation window. Meanwhile, Thursday Night Football features a matchup between Chicago and Patriots, keeping Roschon Johnson and other secondary ball-carriers on the radar for desperate managers.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.