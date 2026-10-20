Anthropic logged over $80 billion net loss in H1 2026, WSJ reports

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic logged a net loss exceeding $80 billion in the first half of 2026, driven largely by $72 billion in accounting charges tied to financing instruments issued to raise capital, according to a draft IPO prospectus viewed by the Wall Street Journal and reported by Reuters.

Assessing the Financial Exposure of the Claude Developer

First-Half Net Loss: Anthropic booked a net loss of $80.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up from $13 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Anthropic booked a net loss of $80.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up from $13 billion during the same period a year earlier. Revenue Growth: Revenue surged to $16.3 billion in the first half of the year, compared to $1.1 billion a year prior, while third-quarter revenue reached $16.8 billion—a 45% increase from the previous quarter, during which the company reported being profitable on an adjusted basis.

Revenue surged to $16.3 billion in the first half of the year, compared to $1.1 billion a year prior, while third-quarter revenue reached $16.8 billion—a 45% increase from the previous quarter, during which the company reported being profitable on an adjusted basis. Infrastructure Expansion: AI infrastructure spending nearly quadrupled to almost $9 billion in the first half, with future commitments facing potential cloud capacity bottlenecks and total projected spending reaching up to $750 billion.

Valuation Adjustments and Investor Scrutiny Ahead of the November IPO

The heavy financial disclosures have forced prospective and current investors to reevaluate the AI developer’s market price. Attendees at a recent investor day in San Francisco discussed a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, stepping down from the roughly $2 trillion valuation previously expected for the upcoming share sale, as reported by Reuters.

The company’s rapid growth has been heavily propelled by the popularity of Claude Code, its coding assistant used by developers to build applications and write software. Yet, as TechCrunch notes, Anthropic faces growing friction in securing adequate cloud capacity from Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft—hyperscalers that increasingly view the Claude maker as a competitor rather than a customer.

Anthropic S1 Shows $80 Billion Loss This Year, WSJ Reports

Financial Metric Previous Period (H1 2025) Current Period (H1 2026) Revenue $1.1 billion $16.3 billion Net Loss $13 billion $80.7 billion Infrastructure Spend Nearly $9 billion

Anthropic Faces High Infrastructure Costs and Data Center Resistance

Beyond capital allocation challenges, the draft prospectus outlines mounting operational headwinds. According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, Anthropic faces more than $600 billion in future cloud computing and chip-leasing costs, alongside pending negotiations that could add another $150 billion in commitments.

The company also warned prospective investors that organized resistance to data center construction has become more coordinated across various jurisdictions. Anthropic noted that its high public profile may draw particular attention to infrastructure projects associated with its expansion, posing potential threats to its supply chain reliability.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Meanwhile, executive compensation remains modest compared to broader technology sector medians. Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each drew base salaries of roughly $655,000 in 2025, though equity awards brought total compensation higher. Both co-founders have previously pledged 80% of their stakes to philanthropy, while the company separately plans to commit 5% of its shares to a public benefit fund.

Market Implications and the Broader AI Sector Landscape

As the company targets a public market debut in November, its reception among institutional investors is widely viewed as a bellwether for the wider artificial intelligence sector. With rival OpenAI delaying its own potential public offering until 2027 to pursue private fundraising, market participants are scrutinizing whether massive outlays in chips and data centers will yield sustainable returns.

AI Daily: Accounting Charges Drove Anthropic’s $80.7B Half-Year Loss |

Anthropic declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal regarding the disclosures in the draft prospectus, and Reuters could not immediately verify the leaked documents independently prior to market circulation. The outcome of the November share sale remains a critical test of public market appetite for capital-intensive artificial intelligence ventures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.