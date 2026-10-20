Home » News » MaineHealth Provides Same-Day Urgent Care Across Maine and New Hampshire

MaineHealth provides same-day care options across Maine and parts of New Hampshire, offering walk-in care, urgent care, and urgent care plus services for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries without requiring an appointment.

Patients Access Testing and Digital Check-In

Patients can walk in during business hours or reserve a place in line digitally using MyChart.

Locations offer diagnostic testing, including rapid tests for flu, COVID-19, and strep, alongside X-ray capabilities at designated sites.

Urgent care plus facilities provide emergency-trained physicians and advanced imaging, such as CT scans and ultrasounds.

Same-Day Care Access Across Maine and New Hampshire

When medical needs fall outside the scope of routine appointments but do not require an emergency room, patients have access to regional facilities managed by MaineHealth. The network spans multiple locations across Maine and parts of New Hampshire, staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician associates.

Individuals can walk into these facilities during regular business hours. Alternatively, patients can notify the provider in advance and secure a spot in the queue through MyChart.

Diagnostic Services and Clinical Capabilities

MaineHealth same-day locations feature on-site diagnostic testing services. These include rapid tests for common conditions such as the flu, COVID-19, and strep throat.

X-ray services are available at all urgent care and urgent care plus locations, as well as many standard walk-in sites. For more serious concerns requiring advanced imaging, urgent care plus facilities provide access to CT scans, ultrasounds, and emergency-trained physicians.

Walk-In Visits Reduce Costs and Wait Times

Utilizing walk-in and urgent care locations typically involves shorter wait times and lower costs compared to hospital emergency departments. Financial assistance programs are also available to ensure cost does not prevent individuals from receiving necessary treatment.

Following a visit, summaries are shared directly with the patient’s primary care provider. If a patient requires a higher level of intervention, staff facilitate a smooth transfer to a MaineHealth emergency department or medical specialist.

For life-threatening emergencies, individuals are instructed to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department rather than driving themselves.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.