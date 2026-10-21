Yip Tsz-mei reveals secret romance with Christine Ng’s late husband

In a television appearance that instantly scrambled decades of Hong Kong entertainment history, 60-year-old actress Yip Tsz-mei revealed on late Tuesday night that she shared a secret romance over thirty years ago with Ong Kong-pui—the late first husband of actress Christine Ng—complete with chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce rides and French kissing lessons that left Ng stunned on live television.

Yip Tsz-Mei Discloses Secret Relationship with Ong Kong-Pui

Yip Tsz-mei disclosed a previously unknown secret relationship with Ong Kong-pui during an appearance on the HOY TV program The Luck of the Niners 2, hosted by Christine Ng and Brian Lee.

Ng, who was married to Ong for just 13 days before his sudden death from a heart attack in January 1991, admitted she had no prior knowledge of the affair and reacted with genuine shock and disbelief on camera.

Despite the dramatic on-screen confrontation—complete with Ng jokingly asking if Yip had stolen her man—both actresses confirmed the romance predated Ng’s relationship with Ong, with Yip clarifying that the brief liaison did not involve sexual relations.

Unearthing a Three-Decade Secret on Live Television

The revelation dropped during a recording of The Luck of the Niners 2, broadcast by HOY TV. Yip, an iconic 1980s and ’90s screen star, casually recounted how she crossed paths with the high-profile accountant and businessman before he ever crossed paths with Ng. According to Yip’s account on the program, Ong pursued her after she ended another relationship, sweeping her into a high-society routine marked by chauffeured Rolls-Royce transport and evenings at local music lounges.

As the details mounted on set, Ng—who co-hosts the series alongside Brian Lee—realized with mounting astonishment that her late husband’s romantic playbook was identical to the one she later experienced.

Photo: 星島頭條

Co-host Brian Lee seized the moment to quip that Ong only settled down with Ng after Yip turned down his advances. That playful jab sent Ng leaping from her chair to playfully interrogate her guest, shouting across the set and demanding to know why Yip had kept the liaison quiet for over thirty years.

Key Figure Role in Event Historical Context Yip Tsz-mei Program Guest / Confessor Iconic 1990s Hong Kong star who kept the secret for over 30 years. Christine Ng (Ng Wing-mei) Program Host / Surviving Widow Married Ong in 1990 at age 21; widowed 13 days later. Ong Kong-pui Late Businessman / Subject of Revelations Senior partner at Ernst & Whinney who passed away from a heart attack in January 1991.

Christine Ng Reacts to the Unscripted On-Set Confrontation

Speaking to the press during a promotional event for HOY Media’s October program lineup, Ng clarified that the confrontation was entirely unscripted. According to coverage by HK01, the host admitted she had only heard faint rumors over the years and never expected Yip to validate them point-blank in front of rolling cameras.

Photo: 香港01

Ng explained that she felt no genuine jealousy or bitterness regarding the revelation. Because the romance occurred well before her own acquaintance with Ong—who maintained numerous relationships prior to their marriage—Ng brushed off the coincidence with characteristic humor. New Monday reported that Ng even joked about sharing the exact same car seat and date night itineraries with her guest.

Beneath the lighthearted banter on television, however, lies one of the most famously tragic chapters in modern Hong Kong celebrity history. In 1990, Ng married Ong when she was just 21 years old and he was 52. Just 13 days after their wedding, while accompanying her to Shenzhen for a performance, Ong suffered a fatal heart attack and passed away on January 13, 1991. The sudden loss plunged the young actress into public scrutiny, followed by a grueling, decade-long legal battle over his estate that ultimately concluded in 2000 with a court-awarded settlement of approximately HK$9 million.