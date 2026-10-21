Pokémon Pocket to add Dual Fusion expansion and dual-type cards

The Pokémon Company will launch the new Dual Fusion expansion for the mobile application Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on October 29, 2026, introducing two-type cards for the first time, as reported by anmtvla.com.

What Players Need to Know About the Next Update

The Dual Fusion expansion arrives on October 29, 2026, bringing dual-type mechanics like Mega Mewtwo X ex and Mega Greninja ex.

A special booster pack series, Extraordinary Booster: First Partners, runs from October 31 to December 26, 2026, using a dedicated weekly energy system to guarantee two-star starter cards.

The Pika Pika! Pikachu Missions event runs until October 20, 2027, offering an immersive Pikachu ex card after ten days of logins.

Dual-Type Mechanics Debut in Pokémon Pocket

Strategic combinations in this update include Mega Mewtwo X ex, which spans Psychic and Fighting types, and Mega Greninja ex, combining Water and Dark types.

Alongside these functional additions, the expansion brings fresh artwork for foundational franchise characters. Classic creatures such as Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise receive updated visual treatments as part of the card pool.

JCC Pokémon Pocket: Fusión Dual 🧬 | Tráiler oficial

Extraordinary Booster Set Introduces Weekly Energy Mechanic

Beyond the core card set, the application will introduce a distinct acquisition format late in October. The Extraordinary Booster: First Partners set becomes available from October 31 through December 26, 2026.

Unlike standard card selections within the app, this specialized package operates on a dedicated weekly energy mechanic. The format guarantees two-star rarity cards centered specifically on the starting partner Pokémon originating from the nine regions of the franchise.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Dual Fusion | Official Trailer

Pika Pika! Pikachu Missions Grant Exclusive Pikachu Ex Card

Event or Expansion Start Date End Date Key Feature Dual Fusion Expansion October 29, 2026 Unannounced Introduction of two-type cards (Mega Mewtwo X ex, Mega Greninja ex) Extraordinary Booster: First Partners October 31, 2026 December 26, 2026 Weekly energy format guaranteeing two-star starter Pokémon Pika Pika! Pikachu Missions Today October 20, 2027 Immersive Pikachu ex card via ten-day login