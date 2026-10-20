Virtus Bologna Prepares for Tough Euroleague Clash Against Hapoel Tel Aviv

Virtus Bologna faces Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv in Euroleague Round 7 on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 18:00 CEST at Arena 8888 in Sofia, with broadcast coverage on Sky Sport, Now, and Nettuno Bologna Uno, as previewed by coach Alex Mumbrú and guard Tommaso Baldasso.

Virtus Bologna Prepares for Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Virtus enters the Sofia neutral-court fixture looking to try to win under Mumbrú’s tactical system against a tough opponent.

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv enters the matchup following an away victory over Panathinaikos by 20 points.

Tommaso Baldasso discusses the upcoming match against an Hapoel team noted for its talent and physicality.

Off-court retail metrics rise for Virtus Bologna with the official inauguration of their via Andrea Costa 204/A store set for October 23.

Mumbrú Warns of Hapoel’s Physicality Ahead of Sofia Clash

Heading into the neutral-site fixture at Arena 8888 in Sofia, Virtus Bologna head coach Alex Mumbrú outlined the immense scale of the challenge awaiting his squad. Emilia Romagna Sport reported that the Spanish tactician highlighted Hapoel’s current upward trajectory.

“Tomorrow a very tough match awaits us against a team that arrives from a moment of great confidence having beaten Panathinaikos away by 20 points, a team built to go to the Final 4 and compete to win the title,” Mumbrú stated. “We know that playing away makes the challenge even more difficult, but we will go there to try to win.”

The officiating crew assigned to manage the contest consists of referees Carlos Cortes, Alberto Baena, and Luka Kardum.

Photo: romagnasport.com

Baldasso Emphasizes Process Over Prestige

Guard Tommaso Baldasso echoed his coach’s sentiments regarding the caliber of their Round 7 opponent, focusing on execution rather than reputation on the continental stage. Emilia Romagna Sport noted that the Italian perimeter player acknowledged the hostile nature of Hapoel’s recent form.

“It will be a difficult match, against a team that has just won on a tough pitch like that of Panathinaikos,” Baldasso said. “Hapoel is a team of talent and physicality, we well know the difficulty in facing this type of opponent and its danger. It is a strong and well-coached opponent. From our point of view we want to continue on our path: continue to improve, trying to become the best version of ourselves, following the coach’s indications and our style of game.”

Fixture Detail Information Competition Euroleague Round 7 Matchup Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv vs Virtus Bologna Venue Arena 8888 Sofia (Sofia) Referees Carlos Cortes, Alberto Baena, Luka Kardum Live Broadcast Sky Sport, Now, Nettuno Bologna Uno

Club Mourns Maurizio Cremonini as Retail Expansion Looms

Away from the hardwood, Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna paused to honor a foundational figure in Italian basketball development. The club issued a statement expressing sincere condolences for the passing of Maurizio Cremonini, a federal minibasket technician and FIP instructor for over thirty years who heavily championed the educational message of sport. The organization extended its affection to his wife Rosi and children Andrea and Marco.

Meanwhile, commercial operations continue apace in Emilia-Romagna. Having opened its doors quietly on October 9, the new Virtus Store located at via Andrea Costa 204/A has scheduled its official inauguration for Friday, October 23, at 18:00. The club confirmed a special meet-and-greet event featuring player photo and autograph sessions, welcoming fans Monday through Saturday.

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