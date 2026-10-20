NCC Threatens Network Ban on Non-Compliant SIM Devices in Nigeria

Manufacturers, importers, and retailers of SIM-enabled devices operating in Nigeria face immediate network blockades if they fail to clear mandatory approval and verification thresholds set by the national telecommunications regulator, according to a report published by Radarr Africa.

The Nigerian Communications Commission announced the enforcement push via a public notice signed by Director of Public Affairs Nnenna Ukoha. The directive centers on automated compliance checks designed to intercept non-approved communications hardware before it reaches consumers on domestic networks.

Three Legislative Pillars Mandate NCC Type Approval

The enforcement mechanism draws authority from three distinct legislative pillars: the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the Type Approval Regulations 2024, and the Type Approval Business Rules 2024. Under these legal instruments, any hardware model slated for importation, assembly, distribution, or commercial sale must secure NCC Type Approval ahead of market entry.

NCC Begins Checks to Block Fake Phones, Modems and PoS Terminals From Nigerian Networks

Beyond standard certification, suppliers and manufacturers must upload International Mobile Equipment Identity details for individual units through an approved verification portal prior to retail distribution. The regulator has instructed commercial dealers to audit their existing inventories to confirm alignment with these technical standards, advising businesses with unresolved discrepancies to coordinate directly with their upstream suppliers.

The commission’s automated monitoring architecture links directly with the Nigeria Customs Service. This integration allows officials to cross-reference import logs, verify duty payments, and curb unfair market practices that penalize compliant operators.

Buyers Can Verify Device Certification via Official Tools

The regulatory shift places new verification responsibilities on retail buyers acquiring mobile phones and connected equipment. The NCC recommends that purchasers independently verify a device’s certification status before completing a transaction, particularly when dealing with secondary or unfamiliar vendors.

Consumers can check device validity by using the official NCC Device Checker or by dialing *315# on an active mobile line. The commission reiterated that its verification infrastructure scans hardware identification markers like IMEI codes solely to ascertain regulatory compliance, without accessing private user data such as messages, multimedia files, or personal photographs.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) wants every SIM-ENABLED device to be validated.

Businesses seeking clarity on verification workflows can consult the NCC’s Device Checker and compliance guide for procedural instructions.