Why I Replaced Notion, Obsidian, and Todoist with Anytype

Consolidating a Fragmented Digital Workspace into Anytype

In a detailed first-person productivity essay published by androidpolice.com, a software user detailed how they replaced Notion, Obsidian, and Todoist with Anytype to handle notes and tasks inside a single application. The transition addresses the friction of constant context switching across multiple proprietary systems.

The Hidden Cost of Managing Three Purpose-Built Apps

Maintaining a multi-app productivity stack creates an invisible administrative tax. For a long time, the author relied on Notion as a central database for tracking pitches and tasks, Obsidian as a research environment for ongoing projects, and Todoist as a linear task manager. While these specialized tools excelled at individual functions, splitting a daily workflow across three separate interfaces generated constant friction.

Working inside Obsidian often yielded sudden content ideas or actionable steps that demanded immediate sorting. The user faced a recurring dilemma: should that fragment go into a Notion database, a Todoist list, or remain buried in an interconnected markdown graph? This administrative overhead meant more time was spent planning how to capture information than actually executing the work.

Object-Based Architecture Versus Rigid App Silos

Each traditional tool enforces a strict structural ideology. Notion mandates pages and database entries; Obsidian relies on bidirectional links between markdown files; Todoist treats everything as a date-bound task. Anytype subverts this paradigm by adopting an object-based architecture.

In Anytype’s framework, a note, a task, a project, and a meeting reference are all treated as native objects. This uniform handling eliminates upfront friction. Users can dump raw information into the application immediately and structure the relationships later without performing disruptive copy-and-paste migrations between isolated silos.

Escaping the Notion Customization Trap

Power users often fall into the trap of over-optimizing workspace aesthetics rather than executing tasks. While Notion offers deep customizability through database properties, formulas, and gallery views, it frequently tempts users into endless layout tweaking.

Anytype delivers comparable structural flexibility and alternate views—such as kanban, list, and grid layouts—without demanding hours of visual design work. The author notes that creating a single project object capable of aggregating working notes, reference links, and daily tasks provides the organizational power of Notion minus the layout fatigue.

Recognizing the Trade-Offs of All-in-One Software

Consolidating a workflow does not mean finding a flawless piece of software. Anytype retains distinct learning curves and structural quirks that may deter purists.

App Primary Strength Inherent Limitation Notion Advanced database structuring High potential for layout over-optimization Obsidian Deep interlinked research graphs Requires explicit markdown linking for organization Todoist Streamlined task capture Lacks native deep note-taking and document curation Anytype Unified object-based workflow Steeper initial learning curve for custom layouts

Users who prioritize advanced relational databases will still find Notion difficult to replace. Deep, sprawling academic research remains best suited to Obsidian, while dedicated task execution is the historical domain of Todoist. However, for workflows that cycle through these three distinct use cases in equal measure, Anytype bridges the gap within a single interface.