Spurs vs. Thunder: NBA Opening Night Western Conference Finals Rematch

The 2026-27 NBA season tips off on Tuesday with a high-stakes tripleheader featuring a Western Conference Finals rematch between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

San Antonio Opens as Slight Favorite over Thunder

Spread Analysis: San Antonio opens as a tight 1.5-point home favorite over the visiting Thunder, reflecting close oddsmaker projections for this elite pairing.

San Antonio opens as a tight 1.5-point home favorite over the visiting Thunder, reflecting close oddsmaker projections for this elite pairing. Total Watch: The game features an over/under set at 230.5 points, though modeling strongly points toward a lower-scoring defensive battle.

The game features an over/under set at 230.5 points, though modeling strongly points toward a lower-scoring defensive battle. Depth Chart Shifts: Oklahoma City enters the opening night rotation missing key wing production following the departures of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe.

Thunder and Spurs Renew Hostilities After Playoff Series

When the Thunder and Spurs take the floor at 9:30 p.m. ET, they renew hostilities after a grueling seven-game playoff series last spring. San Antonio prevailed in that postseason clash before falling to the New York Knicks in a five-game NBA Finals, capping a 62-20 campaign. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder posted a league-best 64-18 record last year, though they ultimately came short of defending their 2025 title.

According to projections from the SportsLine Projection Model, bettors should eye the under on the 230.5-point total. Last season, Oklahoma City finished with the top defensive rating in the association, right ahead of San Antonio in second place. Their seven-game conference finals series averaged just 221.7 points per contest, and their last two matchups in San Antonio also stayed comfortably under the line.

Short offseason, big expectations as Spurs face Thunder on opening night

Roster Turnover Shapes the Thunder Rotation

Oklahoma City is facing a notable adjustment period on the perimeter. The Thunder lost three dependable wing players during the offseason—Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe—who previously combined to average nearly 30 points per game. That missing production forces the Thunder to require an adjustment period.

The Spurs present a unique matchup challenge, particularly anchored by Victor Wembanyama’s rim protection. San Antonio won four of five regular-season matchups against OKC a year ago and dominated home floor defensively. The Under hit in 62% of games where the Spurs played as home favorites last season, marking the third-highest rate among all Western Conference clubs.

With the SportsLine model projecting roughly 219 total points and the Under hitting in 69% of its 10,000 simulations for this matchup, opening night sets up as a grind-it-out test of half-court execution. Fans can stream the action live on Fubo.

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