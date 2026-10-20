Iran Says Saudi Arabia, Houthis Have Not Responded to Mediation Offer

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Tuesday that neither Saudi Arabia nor Yemen’s Houthi movement has answered Tehran’s offer to broker talks aimed at ending their escalating conflict. Speaking in a television interview with Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya TV, Araqchi offered to facilitate dialogue as Iran-aligned Houthi strikes intensify, Reuters reported.

Tehran Extends Mediation While Border Skies Grow Volatile

The diplomatic overture arrives against a backdrop of renewed military escalation. A Houthi missile attack targeted Riyadh’s international airport, killing 13 people last week. The Houthis also claimed strikes against facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco, prompting retaliatory Saudi airstrikes on fuel and energy installations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Araghchi Reveals Call With Bin Farhan, Offers Iran’s Mediation Between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Witnesses in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province and Riyadh reported loud explosions and potential aerial threats. Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency confirmed that four people—two women, a man, and a child—were wounded by debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles over the capital, while 15 homes sustained damage.

Amid these developments, Araqchi insisted during an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation speech in Baghdad that Iran supports an inclusive and comprehensive political process. “Either we build security together, or we will endure insecurity together,” he said, adding that Tehran was willing “to cooperate with all its brothers and neighbours to achieve the first option”.

Yemeni and Regional Pushback Against Iranian Involvement

Despite Tehran’s stated push for diplomacy, regional actors strongly reject its role as a neutral mediator. Yemeni official Afrah Al-Zouba argued on the platform X that a government accused of arming one side cannot act as an impartial broker. Al-Zouba accused Tehran of turning Yemen into a bargaining chip in broader regional conflicts.

New allegations highlight direct external military involvement. Major-General Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government, confirmed that an external state actor supplied the Houthis with advanced technologies and evolving arsenals. Yemeni analysts pointed to deployments of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah experts managing operational planning in battles against the Yemeni government and neighboring countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Even after taking Sanaa, they didn’t become the state, and analysts noted how armed groups maintain their own parallel structures. “The gains were banked, and the guns were kept,” Alghannam added, noting further historical parallels: “Saleh partnered with them, and he was killed in the street in 2017.” Raising further doubts about formal agreements, observers questioned the practicality of diplomatic pacts, asking, “It’s whether anything Tehran signs reaches the people holding the launchers,” and noting, “We know how the other sequence ends.”

External Powers Weigh Direct Intervention Risks

“Any foreign intervention would complicate matters,” he told Al Ekhbariya TV, adding that Cairo previously assured Tehran it would not directly interfere in Yemen.

Houthis Attack Saudi Arabia Again? Iran Offers Mediation | Middle East War Fears Rise

Actor Stated Position / Action Recent Development Iran Offered mediation; denies directing Houthi attacks. Mediation offer unanswered by Riyadh and the Houthis as of Tuesday. Saudi Arabia Targeted by Houthi missile and drone strikes. Intercepted cruise missiles over Riyadh; struck Houthi-controlled fuel facilities. Yemeni Government Rejects Iranian mediation, citing active military support for the Houthis. Accused Tehran of violating sovereignty through unauthorized flights and diplomatic maneuvers. Egypt Weighing support for Saudi security. Parliamentary vote on potential military action delayed to October 26.