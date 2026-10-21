NFL Analysts Re-Rank 32 Teams and Diagnose Offensive Flaws for Week 7

As the NFL hits Week 7, a panel of analysts and league reporters has re-ranked all 32 teams while diagnosing the primary offensive flaws slowing down struggling franchises across the league, from glaring red-zone failures to mounting penalties and backfield inconsistencies.

Historic Struggles and Divisional Ruts Across the League

The opening six weeks of the 2026 season have brought rare organizational turbulence to the top of the league. According to ESPN Research, the Rams enter Week 7 outside the top 10 power rankings for the first time this year following consecutive losses, putting them in rare company as just the fifth team in the past half-century to begin a season as an outright Super Bowl favorite while dropping at least four of their first six games as tracked by league researchers. None of the four previous squads to share that dubious distinction managed to reach their conference title game.

Meanwhile, the NFC East has carved out a much less enviable piece of football history. The division became the first in NFL history to go winless during consecutive weeks in which every single team in the division suited up for a game. The collective slump dragged down rankings across the board, dropping the Cowboys six spots, the Eagles five, the Giants four, and the Commanders one. Among that struggling quartet, Dallas stands alone as the only franchise not forced to turn to a backup quarterback during the opening stretch.

NFL Power Rankings: All 32 Teams Ranked Entering Week 7 Of 2026 NFL Season

Backfield Shortages and Red-Zone Woes in Dallas and New York

Offensive consistency remains an elusive target for storied franchises trying to find their footing. In Dallas, the ground game has ground to a historic halt, producing just 456 yards over the first six games—the franchise’s worst rushing start since 1989 before Emmitt Smith arrived. Six different running backs across the league have individually accumulated more total rushing yards than the entire Cowboys team. Despite Javonte Williams punching in seven touchdowns, sparse rushing attempts and systemic inconsistency have handcuffed the attack. We are being forced to play with one arm tied behind our back because we can’t run it well enough, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams admitted regarding the ground game’s ripple effect on Dak Prescott, who faced heavy pressure on 21 of his 41 second-half pass attempts against Green Bay.

Up north, the Giants are experiencing similar frustration in their backfield. Six games into a campaign meant to lean heavily on the run, New York is searching for reliable answers after demoting Cam Skattebo following a string of fumbles that left him without a single carry in their latest outing. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the offensive identity crisis bluntly after a loss to the Saints.

Nobody has really taken the bull by the horns. John Harbaugh, New York Giants coach

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Penalty Trouble in Chicago and Trench Health in Kansas City

Elsewhere in New York, the Jets defense and special teams have watched their red-zone conversion rate crater to an NFL-worst 37.5 percent, slipping even further below last season’s mark.

Even teams celebrating victories are working through self-inflicted wounds. The Chicago Bears welcomed quarterback Caleb Williams back under center to spark their passing attack, red-zone execution, and third-down efficiency, but undisciplined play threatened to derail their progress in their win over the Falcons. Chicago racked up seven offensive penalties on Sunday, generating 133 penalty yards—their highest single-game mark since 2016. Tied for the third-most offensive holding infractions in the league with ten, the Bears must clean up the procedural mistakes to protect sustained drives.

Kansas City has maintained its winning ways while managing a major health crisis along the offensive line. Playing without 2025 first-round pick left tackle Josh Simmons, who remains sidelined with a bulging disk in his lower back, the Chiefs absorbed another blow when right tackle Jaylon Moore suffered a concussion against the Chargers. Head coach Andy Reid faces the prospect of relying on undrafted rookies Kahlil Benson and Joshua Ezeudu to anchor the trenches as the team prepares for an upcoming matchup against Seattle.

NFL Offense Rankings 2026: Best and Worst Teams Entering Week 7

Defensive Fatigue and Pass Protection Pressures in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, an inability to sustain offensive drives is taking a severe toll on the other side of the ball. The Eagles are saddled with a 39.1 percent three-and-out rate, easily the highest mark in the NFL. That offensive sputtering has forced defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit to log 406 total snaps—ranking third-most in the league—including 74 snaps in a single Sunday contest.

That’s terrible. I think about that all the time, dude — we have to get our defense off the field. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles left tackle

Mailata added that the unit simply has not executed well enough to give their teammates a breather. Compounding those third-down struggles, Philadelphia must now play the remainder of the season without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.