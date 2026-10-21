Knicks Prepare for Season Opener Against LeBron James and New 76ers Superteam

The New York Knicks open their season Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against a newly revamped Philadelphia 76ers roster featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. As the defending champions prepare to raise their banner, the matchup arrives with heightened national attention and the makings of an intense divisional race.

“Wherever LeBron went in the East, I figured that’d probably be our opening night,” Josh Hart said after Knicks practice Sunday. The league scheduled the two teams to face each other twice in the opening six games, with all four regular-season matchups slated for national television.

LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers set to play New York Knicks in season opener

Continuity Versus Star Power on Opening Night

The 76ers enter the year boasting a formidable core of James, Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. Many analysts view Philadelphia as the primary obstacle to the Knicks’ championship defense. Meanwhile, New York counters with rare roster stability, returning nine of its top ten players in minutes played from last season’s title run.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown, who previously coached James in Cleveland, noted that the spotlight around the four-time champion naturally amplifies the stakes. “Because of the talk, because of who he is — he is a large figure not just in life, but in the NBA,” Brown said. “You also gotta look at the guys they have on the team and the guys they’ve added and the potential of that team.”

While the Knicks enjoy established chemistry with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns back in place, Philadelphia must integrate high-profile additions quickly. Hart suggested that early growing pains could test the new-look 76ers. “I’m sure they’re gonna have some bumpy times in the beginning of the year because they gotta get used to playing with each other,” Hart said.

Knicks Adjust Frontcourt Rotation as Favorites for Opener

The Knicks head into the opener with adjustments in their frontcourt rotation. Andre Drummond joins New York after playing behind Embiid last season in Philadelphia, stepping into a reserve role following Mitchell Robinson’s departure for Boston. The Knicks will manage without center Ariel Hukporti, who is sidelined for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Oddsmakers favor New York’s continuity and home-court advantage, positioning the Knicks as favorites by approximately 4.5 to 5.5 points, with the total set around 231.5 points, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Following the championship ring ceremony, the focus shifts entirely to the hardwood as both squads launch their campaigns.

👑 Most seasons.👑 Most points.👑 Most games.👑 Most minutes.LeBron James begins a historic 24th NBA season when the Sixers visit the Knicks at MSG Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7pm/et on NBC and Peacock! https://t.co/TNw0MgvEpp pic.twitter.com/5E1Bx1xrhm — https://x.com/NBA/status/2111623300011225263