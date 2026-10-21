Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Game Day Preview and Details

Colorado State prepares to host San Diego State for a crucial conference matchup at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM MT on Saturday, Oct. 24, with television coverage provided by The CW.

The Rams enter this week holding a 2-4 overall record and a 0-2 mark in conference play, while the Aztecs arrive at 3-4 overall and 2-1 in league action. Both programs are looking to shore up defensive struggles, as statistics show each team ranking in the bottom 10% nationally by allowing a combined 979.3 yards per game, according to Colorado State University Athletics.

SDSU FOOTBALL: SEAN LEWIS PREVIEWS COLORADO STATE – OCT 19, 2026

San Diego State Leads Series as Colorado State Offense Dominates

Saturday marks the 39th all-time meeting between Colorado State and San Diego State. The Aztecs hold a 23-15 lead in the series, having secured a 45-24 victory last season in San Diego. However, the Rams claimed the most recent encounter at Canvas Stadium in 2023 with a tight 22-19 win.

While the defensive units have faced heavy challenges this season, the offensive outlooks present a stark contrast. Colorado State’s offense ranks in the top quarter of the country, averaging 445.3 yards per game. In contrast, San Diego State’s offense sits at the bottom nationally with 292.9 yards per game.

This fixture is the first Pac-12 game between the two schools since they left the Mountain West.

How Fans Can Follow and Attend the Game

Supporters unable to attend in person at Canvas Stadium can tune into the broadcast via The CW or listen to the radio call through the Colorado State Sports Network and the Varsity Network. Live game statistics will also be available online for real-time tracking.

𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧'𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙙 📆Game 7 vs. San Diego State pic.twitter.com/Mp4tyUqWwG — https://x.com/CSUFootball/status/2112214353479110932

Fans looking to attend can purchase tickets directly through the CSU Rams ticketing portal. Ahead of kickoff, Jim Mora discussed the upcoming matchup during his weekly press conference and previewed adjustments on the CSU Insider Podcast.

Following Saturday’s contest in Fort Collins, Colorado State hits the road for its next game against Utah State, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at 4:30 PM MT in Logan, Utah, with another broadcast slated on The CW.

SDSU FOOTBALL: KINNARD & NASSAR PREVIEW COLORADO STATE – OCT 19, 2026