North Carolina Scam Losses Exceed $1,000 Million, FTC Data Shows

Consumer scams reported across North Carolina eclipsed $1,000 million over a five-year window, according to Federal Trade Commission data provided to Enlace Latino NC by The Associated Press. The financial drain surged upward each year between 2021 and 2025, climbing sharply from roughly $95 million at the start of the period to just over $342 million by the end.

The Divergence Between Financial Losses and Total Report Volume

While the monetary damage multiplied dramatically, the raw volume of complaints failed to track at the same aggressive pace. State residents filed roughly 71,000 scam reports in 2021, a figure that shifted to 74,000 by 2025 after dipping during the intervening years.

Those raw numbers capture only a fraction of the broader economic injury. The statistics aggregate complaints submitted directly to the federal agency alongside reports gathered by partner institutions that share data feeds. Officials note that a filed report does not guarantee formal verification of fraud, and countless victims never report their losses at all.

Mecklenburg and Brunswick Counties Show Distinct Fraud Patterns

Fraud patterns vary wildly depending on geography across the state. Mecklenburg County registered the highest per capita rate statewide across eight of the 47 specific subcategories monitored by federal regulators, including online shopping fraud, diet products, and debt assistance schemes. In the online shopping category alone, Mecklenburg residents logged nearly 7,000 distinct reports across the five-year analysis.

Photo: apnews.com

Meanwhile, the coastal Brunswick County developed an entirely different set of vulnerabilities. Brunswick led the state in different subcategories.

The Hidden Vulnerabilities Within Immigrant Communities

Data limitations obscure the true depth of fraud targeting vulnerable populations. In Durham County, home to roughly 350,000 residents, officials logged a mere seven reports classified as immigration services fraud across the entire five-year span. Despite the tiny absolute number, that tally gave Durham the highest per capita rate in North Carolina for that specific category.

Federal regulators have long recognized threats in this sector. Back in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hosted a joint gathering in Durham focused on consumer protection within immigrant communities, targeting immigration and notary scams.

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The sparse reporting volume highlights a persistent blind spot. Federal data indicates that Latino communities file fraud reports at lower rates than the general population due to institutional distrust, not knowing where to file a report, and anxiety surrounding immigration status.

Deconstructing the Psychology Behind Modern Deception

Understanding why victims fall prey requires discarding the assumption that fraud succeeds purely through carelessness. Daniel Simons, a psychology professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and coauthor of Nobody’s Fool, explains that anyone can fall victim to a well-crafted deception if it reaches them at the right moment.

“Cualquiera puede caer en una estafa,” Simons noted, explaining that fraudsters build narratives around a target’s specific desires, fears, or expectations. By using personal data and manufacturing artificial urgency, scammers deliberately restrict the time a victim has to question the scenario.

Residents who believe they have been targeted can presentar una queja directly through the department.

Ben Conroy, press secretary for Attorney General Jeff Jackson, notes that while the office lacks criminal jurisdiction, it collaborates closely with law enforcement partners to disrupt fraudulent operations and assist investigators statewide.