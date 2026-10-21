Miami Dolphins Rank 31st Overall After Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

Following Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, national power rankings place the Miami Dolphins at 31st overall with an 0-5 record, while national analysts evaluate offensive struggles and the early race for the top selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

National power rankings following Week 6 of the 2026 NFL campaign place the Miami Dolphins near the bottom of the league at 31st overall. The team remains winless alongside the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins Rank Near the Bottom in Power Standings

Across ten major national outlets, the Dolphins hold an average power ranking of 31.2. This is closely comparable to the AFC South team at 31.5.

NFL Power Rankings Week 6 2026 | All 32 NFL Teams Ranked

For a second consecutive week, Nick Shook of NFL.com awarded Miami a ranking as high as 29th. The Sporting News positioned the squad at 30th. Other national outlets evaluated them at 31st and 32nd. USA Today, FOX Sports, and The Athletic each placed the Dolphins at 31st.

The winless group expanded this past weekend when the Los Angeles Chargers dropped their matchup against the Denver Broncos. They joined Miami and Tennessee at 0-5. The Chargers entered the year following back-to-back 11-win campaigns under Mike McDaniel as their coordinator. Tennessee has endured multiple consecutive three-win seasons.

Willis Faces Growing Scrutiny Amid Offensive Struggles

For Miami, evaluating quarterback Malik Willis remains a primary objective alongside securing a first victory to avoid 0-17 scrutiny. In the Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Willis completed 1 of 7 passing attempts for 22 yards with a minute remaining in the first half.

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He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Across the league’s qualified quarterbacks, he currently ranks 30th in adjusted expected points added per play and 29th in success rate.

When you’re fighting behind the sticks, it’s hard to get in a rhythm. Gen Stats

Ollie Gordon II has generated 27 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns over his past two appearances. He provided a spark alongside Willis.

NFL Week 6 power rankings: Miami Dolphins remain at 32nd https://t.co/VwPTVCkzkN — https://x.com/pbpost/status/2110071877045526993

Coach Jeff Hafley stated prior to the bye week that the passing game as a whole requires improvement rather than resting solely on the quarterback.

Defensive Vulnerabilities Add to Miami Woes

ESPN analysts report that Miami recorded its first sack on the opening snap of its fourth game of the season. This resulted in the NFL’s second-worst sack rate.

Ranking ALL 32 NFL Teams After Week 6 | The Sportsocracy Power Rankings

The franchise ranks last in both opposing quarterback rating and completion percentage. The team relies heavily on a young secondary.

This comes after entering the season with a thin pass rush behind Chop Robinson. Robinson also experienced a slow start as a 2024 first-round pick.

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The Miami Dolphins remained winless with their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game wasn’t as close as the final score of 31-24 might have suggested.

With the team now standing as one of three squads holding an 0-5 record, attention is turning toward the 2027 NFL draft. Analysts note this concerns the positioning of their first-round pick relative to the Tennessee Titans.

Miami’s defensive weaknesses remained evident as Joe Burrow hit big plays and led steady scoring marches during the contest. Quarterback Malik Willis learned a hard lesson about playing outside of his limits.

MAJOR NFL News That Impacts The Miami Dolphins After Week 6

Commentators observe that he competed and avoided excessive mistakes that would suggest a team headed into the abyss. Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas is returning to practice for Week 7.