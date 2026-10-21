YouTube Tests Moving Dislike Button to Overflow Menu on Desktop

YouTube is testing a subtle interface redesign that relocates the dislike button on long-form videos to the three-dot overflow menu. Spotted by users across X and Reddit, the change makes leaving negative feedback significantly more difficult on desktop devices, drawing immediate pushback from creators and viewers alike.

YouTube Hides the Dislike Button on Desktop Videos

The familiar thumbs-down icon, traditionally stationed directly next to the like button beneath a video player, is disappearing into a hidden drop-down menu for a small group of desktop users. User reports indicate that the experiment surfaced roughly two weeks ago.

YouTube keeps on getting worse…First the dislike counter got removed,then the button got removed on YouTube Shorts,now the dislike button on regular YouTube videos has been moved to a menu. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/2VKtsNF5UD — https://x.com/TheBobPony/status/2112325481781494036

Affected viewers noticed that the action bar no longer features an immediate negative feedback option.

Instead, users who want to register a dislike must click the three-dot menu icon located at the end of the video action bar. The dislike option now sits tucked away inside that overflow menu, positioned right above the report button.

Putting the dislike button in a submenu Is this the biggest YouTube downgrade ever? 😭 pic.twitter.com/Iv4jwARTfP — https://x.com/Samaytwt/status/2102041944314777842

Tech outlets and platform observers first highlighted the quiet change after tracking user screenshots shared across social media platforms. The experiment signals a potential alteration in how viewers interact with regular content.

YouTube Expands Dislike Testing From Shorts to Long Videos

The current experiment mirrors a testing pattern that preceded permanent changes elsewhere on the streaming platform. What started out as YouTube removing the dislike counter all the way back in 2021 eventually matured into the streaming giant removing the button on short-form videos altogether.

YouTube SAFE SPACE: Dislike Button Is Hidden From Users – The REAL Reason Why!

While dislikes are still technically being registered for regular videos, burying the button behind extra clicks effectively discourages spontaneous feedback. Viewers have voiced frustration over the altered interface, interpreting the action as an attempt to sanitize platform sentiment.

Another user on X, selejthajító, captured the community sentiment by criticizing the platform for Changing stuff around for the sake of changing stuff around.

YouTube May Make it Harder to Dislike Videos!

Users Depend on Quick Dislikes for Quality Control

Community backlash stems from the practical utility of quick negative feedback.

People rely heavily on thumbs-down indicators when searching for software troubleshooting guides. They also use the indicators for technical tutorials or recipes, using the metric to spot clickbait or bad advice before wasting time on non-working videos.

Alternative feedback tools, such as the Not interested option, fail to address the core problem.