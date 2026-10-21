As the October 25 full moon approaches, astrological forecasts focus on slowing down, managing

As the October 25 full moon approaches, astrological forecasts focus on slowing down, managing

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As the October 25 full moon approaches, astrological forecasts focus on slowing down, managing personal transitions, and prioritizing emotional boundaries rather than forcing outcomes, according to recent predictions.

October 25 Full Moon Triggers Major Zodiac Choices

  • The October 25 full moon triggers major choices across zodiac signs, pushing signs like Libra to confront internal tensions and personal boundaries.
  • Aparna Bose’s horoscope in Mid-Day advises Aries to pay close attention to paperwork and legal details while letting go of what no longer works.

Libra and Taurus Confront Full Moon Tension

Libra faces a period of questioning and potential overthinking as the October 25 full moon approaches, with Chatelaine advising readers to slow down, tap into boundaries, and reconnect with intuition rather than jumping to conclusions. Meanwhile, Taurus experiences a direct clash between the desire to get along and the urge to get their own way. According to Chatelaine, Taurus must center personal values and principles over traditional habits or mere accommodation, even if it requires major letting go.

Aparna Bose Outlines Details for Aries and Other Signs

Mid-Day columnist Aparna Bose outlined daily astrological guidance, specifically urging Aries to pay close attention to small details regarding legal matters, contracts, and paperwork while taking advice strictly from trusted sources. Bose’s life tip for the sign stresses letting go of ineffective routines, embracing fresh challenges without creating unnecessary drama, and maintaining gentleness toward oneself and others. Chatelaine’s broader weekly outlook similarly warns Aries against rushing big feelings or unfinished projects into completed states prematurely.

Libra New Moon & Taurus Full Moon | October Astrology Forecast For YOU!

Managing Overwhelm Across Multiple Zodiac Signs

The remaining signs face distinct emotional hurdles tied to the late-October celestial shift. Scorpio must honor personal truth even at the cost of comfort during the full moon on the 25th. Capricorn and Cancer both grapple with intense overwhelm from taking on too much, requiring careful task prioritization and boundary enforcement. Aquarius and Pisces are encouraged to practice self-nurturing and sit with underlying anxiety rather than reacting to surface distress.

Zodiac Sign Primary Focus Notable Challenge
Libra Slowing down and staying grounded Overthinking during the full moon
Taurus Centering values over habits Balancing accommodation with personal desires
Aries Paying attention to paperwork Managing legal details and avoiding drama
Scorpio Honoring personal truth Making intentional shifts despite discomfort

Leo is directed to use the October 25 full moon to shed unhelpful habits and dynamics, whereas Virgo must prioritize process over seeking perfection.

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Photo: Mid-Day

More on Aparna Bose

Powerful Shifts in October ⭐️ Libra New Moon & Taurus Full Moon Galactic & Medical Astrology
Weekly Horoscope — 20 October to 26 October 2026
WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | 19-25 OCTOBER 2026 | SAGITTARIUS ♐️ CAPRICORN ♑️ AQUARIUS ♒️ PISCES ♓️ 💰💸📧📚🎁👫✈️

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Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

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