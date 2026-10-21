Marcos inaugurates Sulu Hall of Justice to make justice accessible

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated the Sulu Hall of Justice in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, on October 20, 2026, anchoring the event on a promise that judicial services will reach every corner of the country as the province manages its administrative transition.

Bridging a Longstanding Justice Gap in Patikul

Sitting on an 8,010-square-meter lot at the Sulu provincial capitol grounds in Jolo—with land donations expanding the total area to 68,810 square meters—the newly opened facility addresses challenges in the delivery of justice. Limited judicial facilities have long hampered local operations, disrupting court operations and delaying case resolution, which placed an additional burden on residents.

“Justice must be accessible to every Filipino, so that our institutions must uphold the rule of law, protect people’s rights and bring the government closer to those that it serves,” President Marcos told the audience during the turnover ceremony.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who joined the President at the inauguration alongside Department of Justice officials, emphasized that the true value of the structure rests in its output rather than its concrete. “The worth of a hall of justice lies not on its physical structure but in the quality of justice it gives to the people,” Gesmundo stated, acknowledging the help of Sulu Rep. Samier Tan and the provincial government in realizing a vision laid out when construction began in September.

Marcos Jr. pinasinayaan ang bagong Hall of Justice sa Jolo, Sulu | TV Patrol

Securing Public Services Amid Regional Reconfiguration

The judicial milestone arrives alongside a complex administrative pivot. Following a Supreme Court ruling on September 9, 2024, which upheld the Bangsamoro Organic Law while ruling that Sulu was not part of BARMM after the province rejected the law’s ratification, the province officially shifted into Region 9, the Zamboanga Peninsula, on July 30, 2025, under Executive Order No. 91.

To ease the administrative shock, the administration is coordinating with the Department of Budget and Management to establish new plantilla positions, ensuring that local educators are absorbed into the new administrative setup without interruption. In the health sector, officials are working to maintain continuous hospital operations across the province, with President Marcos offering a direct reassurance to residents: “I want to assure our fellow Filipinos in Sulu that this administration will not abandon you.”

Photo: Inquirer

Expanding Legal Access Beyond the Courtroom

The Sulu Hall of Justice ties into broader national programs aimed at bridging the justice gap for underserved communities. The administration highlighted the Department of Justice’s Katarungan Office launched in Zamboanga City in July 2026, alongside the Katarungan Caravan, which reached over 8,200 individuals nationwide by August 2026.

These initiatives complement the Public Attorney’s Office, which handled over 1.8 million cases for more than 52 million clients between July 2022 and March 2026. Following the ceremonies, President Marcos traveled to Kawmpang Elementary School to oversee the delivery of free healthcare services under the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, signaling an intent to weave together security, health, and judicial reform across the newly transitioned province.