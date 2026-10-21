Ryan Day Says Ohio State Faces Remainder of Season Without Sayin

Ohio State faces the remainder of the 2026 season without star quarterback Julian Sayin, who is sidelined indefinitely with a significant arm injury. Head coach Ryan Day announced a pivot to Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair during the team’s bye week ahead of their upcoming October 31 matchup against USC.

The undefeated Buckeyes absorbed a major blow when Sayin suffered an arm injury in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 victory over Indiana on Saturday. While Ohio State managed to escape that contest with a win, the long-term absence of its offensive catalyst reshapes the team’s path through both the regular season and the College Football Playoff.

Before his injury, Sayin sat third nationally with 2,007 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. He had anchored the offense by pushing the ball downfield quickly and completing more than 70 percent of his throws while committing just two interceptions.

Ryan Day said that with the bye week, Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair will both be getting reps, and they’ll ultimately play whichever one gives Ohio State the best chance to win moving forward. pic.twitter.com/cOlGlKSvkY — https://x.com/DillonDavis56/status/2112677423749705786

Ryan Day Implements a Two-Quarterback Plan for the Bye Week

With Sayin ruled out for the duration of the regular season, Ryan Day confirmed to reporters that the coaching staff is evaluating both Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair. Day noted that Fahey has held an edge in reps during practice, but both signal-callers will absorb heavy work during the team’s current bye week.

Day emphasized that the competition remains open as the staff looks to identify the best option under center. Beyond Fahey’s high-percentage throwing pedigree from his high school career at Mission Viejo in Southern California, St. Clair brings a dynamic dual-threat element that could force opposing defenses to adjust.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses Julian Sayin injury | Full press conference

College Football Playoff Hopes Hang in the Balance

The timing of Sayin’s injury places immense pressure on an Ohio State squad currently holding the No. 2 seed in bracket projections. If the team’s offensive output dips without its starting quarterback, the selection committee must weigh that drop-off under CFP protocol guidelines regarding the unavailability of key players.

The situation carries direct historical precedent. In 2023, an undefeated Florida State team missed the four-team playoff after quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury that convinced the committee the Seminoles’ outlook had fundamentally changed. For the Buckeyes, avoiding a similar fate depends heavily on whether Fahey or St. Clair can maintain chemistry with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith while a stout defense continues surrendering just 13.4 points per contest.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said that QB Julian Sayin is out indefinitely. There’s a plan being put in place for Sayin not being available for both the regular season and postseason. He said there’s no specific timeline on the recovery. He’s dealing with an injury on his throwing… pic.twitter.com/b3AZ669S21 — https://x.com/PeteThamel/status/2112679858031493388

Ohio State returns to action on October 31 against No. 16 USC, carrying a newly constructed offensive identity into the back half of the schedule.

Ryan Day: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin out "indefinitely"