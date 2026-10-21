Switzerland Tourism Taps Nina Chuba for German Market

Stepping Out of Federer’s Shadow

Schweiz Tourismus has tapped German pop star and actress Nina Chuba to serve as its new promotional face for the German market, stepping into the role previously held by Roger Federer. The campaign, however, has already drawn pointed critique abroad, with the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit labeling the 28-year-old singer a “seasonal worker” in Switzerland, Blick reported.

The appointment changes the direction of Switzerland Tourism. For five years, 45-year-old Roger Federer fronted the nation’s marketing efforts. Now, the organization has turned to Chuba, whose 2022 breakout hit “Wildberry Lillet” propelled her to popularity across streaming platforms, commanding a social media following of over two million users on Instagram and TikTok.

From Teasers to Official Confirmation

Speculation surrounding the partnership began in late September when Chuba published a video claiming that Switzerland was hiding the autumn season. While Switzerland Tourism officials deflected inquiries at the time by stating she was not an official ambassador, confirmation arrived in early October.

Photo: europesays.com

Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism, told 20 Minuten that Chuba was secured for the German market for “a small sum” and noted that the artist was immediately enthusiastic about the collaboration.

Deep Affection Meet Geopolitical Friction

Chuba’s affection for the Alpine nation is well-documented on her social channels. Following a performance at the Gurtenfestival in 2023, she declared on Instagram that “Switzerland is the better Germany.” She elaborated on those sentiments in a 2024 interview with 20 Minuten, asserting, “In Switzerland, simply everything is better. The people are friendly and peaceful. You notice that the money is there.” Despite her stated fondness, the artist admitted she had never experienced Switzerland during the autumn months prior to the campaign.

The rollout has not passed without friction in Germany. Alongside Die Zeit‘s “seasonal worker” jab, the publication quickly pointed out a geographic misstep in the promotional material. In the campaign’s debut reel, Chuba attempts to evoke Caspar David Friedrich while wandering across a sea of fog. Critics noted that the iconic Romantic painter actually drew inspiration for his masterpiece Wanderer above the Sea of Fog from the Saxon Switzerland region located in Germany.

A Multi-Market Strategy Emerges

Meanwhile, Federer’s absence from the current campaign does not signal a permanent departure. Nydegger confirmed that the tennis legend’s contract expired in December, explaining that both sides mutually agreed to take a pause while leaving the door open for a potential future comeback.

Switzerland Tourism is moving away from relying on a single figure, shifting instead toward a strategy that deploys multiple prominent personalities tailored to specific regional markets. As part of this expanded approach, 20 Minuten reported that French basketball legend and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker, 44, is slated to travel to Switzerland at the invitation of the tourist board to help court the French market.