Aoora headlines Krishnayanam 2026 music festival in Kollam, India

Korean pop artist Aoora headlined the final stage of the “KRISHNAYANAM 2026” music festival in Kollam, Kerala, performing in front of approximately 6,000 attendees on October 18, 2026, after running a two-day schedule starting October 17.
Aoora Performs K-Pop and Malayalam Hits in Kerala
Aoora shared the billing with veteran Indian artist M.G. Sreekumar and singer K.S. Harisankar at the large-scale cultural event. Taking the closing slot of the festival, the K-pop performer delivered his established tracks “Thi Thi Thara” and “Shiva Shivam.” He also integrated regional Malayalam-language hits into his set, including “Eyy Banane” and “Illuminati,” blending local musical styles with K-pop choreography.
The performance drew a crowd of roughly 6,000 spectators to the venue in Kerala. This appearance forms part of Aoora’s ongoing efforts to adapt regional Indian languages and musical structures into K-pop formats, expanding cross-cultural touchpoints between Korean and Indian popular music audiences.
Upcoming Five-State Concert Tour In November
Following his festival finale appearance in Kollam, Aoora prepares for an extended tour across the subcontinent. The artist is scheduled to launch a five-state concert tour across India starting in November 2026, continuing his live performances and direct fan engagements in the region.
|Event Detail
|Specification
|Artist
|Aoora (아우라)
|Festival Name
|KRISHNAYANAM 2026
|Dates
|October 17–18, 2026
|Location
|Kollam, Kerala, India
|Estimated Attendance
|Approximately 6,000
|Co-Performers
|M.G. Sreekumar, K.S. Harisankar
|Next Scheduled Activity
|Five-state Indian concert tour beginning November 2026
bntnews.co.kr reported that the event utilized collaborative management from agencies including (주)일공이팔, HBC HOUSE, and vectormob.